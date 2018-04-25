Davis Webb Taking Care of What He Can Control

If New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb is feeling any pre-draft pressure to step up and suddenly become a polished quarterback during this three-day minicamp, he’s not letting on.

In fact, he’s been quite the opposite.

“I don’t have to prove anything. All I’ve got to do is show what I’ve got and that’s up to them,” Webb said Wednesday. “I try to do the best I can in the meeting rooms, the weight workouts, the practices especially. Just kind of show what I have and let them make a decision. It’s out of my control and I’m not really too worried about it. I just work hard and I know I’m going to get a chance someday.”

Webb, who has been splitting his offseason between working with Eli Manning at the team’s facility and training with quarterbacks coach Tony Racioppi of the TEST Performance Academy, has started each practice a bit shaky, throwing hard balls that have been on the high side. However, as the practices have gone on, he’s settled into a rhythm; on Wednesday he threw back to back touchdowns to tight end Jerell Adams and receiver Travis Rudolph while also placing another pass perfectly on receiver Roger Lewis’ outside shoulder along the sideline.

“The first day is always a little tough. First day’s always the worst day, first of all. It’s the first day back, new system, guys are moving really fast, don’t really know what they’re doing all the time. Both sides of the ball, just learning a new system, kind of getting the offseason out of their system a little bit and guys are just playing faster, you know?” Webb said of his slow start.

“So, first day’s always a little more difficult and the second day it will be a lot more clean. But I thought Eli and I did a pretty good job, operationally speaking, getting in and out of the huddle and running the plays.”

Webb has certainly not lacked in the confidence department, and according to fellow Manning, all the things that Webb did last year as a rookie—film watching, working out and studying—have intensified this year.

“I think Davis has always worked extremely hard, even last year. He likes watching film, he likes drawing up plays, he likes doing all those things,” Manning said.

“He works extremely hard on the field, in the film room, in the weight room, so he’s got the right mentality for it all and it’s good. That’s who you like to surround yourself with, guys that work extremely hard and it even motivates me to work harder and to keep up with him.”

The increase in Webb’s confidence from last year to this year is hard to miss.

“The first thing is, I learned a system last year and I kind of tried to master it as much as I can and now you’ve got to flush it out of your system a little bit. There’s some carryover, but not much,” he said.

“And then you have to kind of learn a new system and re-grow again. So, right now I’m just trying to do what the coaches are asking us to do, be coachable and complete the ball to the open guy. Coming out of college, coming into an NFL system, being in the huddle is a little different, but now I feel so much more confident. I didn’t mess up in the huddle one time. So, that was definitely a plus from last year.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur, who on Tuesday said this three-day minicamp isn’t an audition for Webb, was generally pleased with what he has seen so far.

“With Davis, you see his size, he’s got excellent arm strength. I think he moves around real well and it’s just a matter of just smoothing things out,” Shurmur said.

Webb, who said he plans to watch the first round of the NFL Draft, isn’t worried about the possibility of the Giants drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall nor will he rest on his laurels if the Giants decide to pass on a quarterback.

“Mr. [General Manager Dave] Gettleman gets paid a lot and he’s very high up on the chain and his job is to make a decision that’s going to help the Giants,” Webb said. “So, if that’s a quarterback, or if that’s another position, whatever. As long as it helps the New York Football Giants, and that’s all I’m about.

“I’m a team guy, I’ve said that last year, I’ll say it again. My number one goal is to be the best teammate I possibly can be and whoever we get [with the] number two overall pick, we’re excited about and he’s going to be a great member of our team.”

And if it should be a quarterback, Webb doesn’t view that as the end of his budding NFL career.

“I just know that I’m going to get a chance. I want it to be here, let’s say that. I want it to be the New York Football Giants,” he said.

“But again, if they draft somebody, they feel like it’s going to be the best player for our team. That’s up to them. I don’t get paid to make those decisions, I don’t want to make those decisions. I just want to complete the ball to the open guy and be a great teammate and work hard each and every day and just get better. That’s what this time is about.”