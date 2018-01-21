Del Rio as DC? Manning to Return in 2018? The Latest New York Giants Rumors and Analysis

The focus Sunday is on the AFC and NF Championship games, which of course will decide the two Super Bowl participants. However, tucked in a flurry of news and analysis leading up to today’s Jaguars-Patriots and Vikings-Eagles clashes were a couple of tidbits pertaining to the New York Giants.

Report: Giants Eyeing Jack Del Rio as Next Defensive Coordinator

So reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, who claim that Del Rio, the former Raiders head coach, is a “leading candidate to become (presumptive new head coach) Pat Shurmur’s defensive coordinator.”

The ESPN report further claims that Del Rio, whom the Raiders fired after a season-ending loss to the Bears, is “open to joining” Shurmur, who by the way will reportedly have a second interview this week, presumably with Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, with whom he did not meet during his first interview.

Pat’s Perspective: There was a strong sense that Shurmur might retain Steve Spagnuolo, the Giants defensive coordinator since 2015 as sort of a returned favor for Spagnuolo hiring Shurmur to be his offensive coordinator when the two were in St. Louis.

This, however, is a business decision and in a business decision, there is no room for sentimentality. While an argument can be made that the Giants’ defensive woes weren’t solely Spagnuolo’s doing—in 2015 injuries wrecked the defensive backfield and in 2017, he had a revolving door at middle linebacker as well as linebackers who couldn’t fill holes against the run the way they did in 2016—the biggest black mark on Spagnuolo’s record was the discord that led to three cornerbacks being suspended.

The first, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, was more a result of the veteran reacting poorly to a decision to pull him from a game given an injury that Rodgers-Cromartie thought he could tough out.

The second, Janoris Jenkins, was more of a head scratcher in that he simply didn’t bother to show up for the first day of work after the bye week nor call anyone to advise he’d be late.

That kind of attitude wasn’t tolerated by then head coach Ben McAdoo (nor should it have been), but still, questions remain about why Jenkins didn’t at least extend a courtesy to his defensive coordinator to advise of his travel delay.

The third and biggest head scratcher involved the issues surrounding Eli Apple, the second-year cornerback. Apple, remember, lashed out about the culture after being benched earlier in the season.

From there, things continued to slide downhill. there was his verbal battle with teammate Landon Collins, his ill-advised in-game tweets celebrating a former Ohio State teammate’s burning the Giants in their loss to the Cowboys, and reports of insubordination in the final week of the regular-season which led to his suspension.

These black marks against Spagnuolo, along with the fact that he has ties to the previous two head coaches, could be why head coach presumptive Shurmur might be looking to go in another direction.

In Del Rio, the Giants would get a guy who has run a 4-3 throughout his career, which is how the Giants personnel is currently configured. Del Rio also has a little more head coaching experience than Spagnuolo.

In addition to his two-year tenure with the Raiders, he was the head coach of the Jaguars from 2003-2011. That could be an important factor because del Rio has more experience in managing the bigger problems that tend to come with a team, and he could be the guy who is capable of repairing any fractures that might still remain among the defense.

With the exception of Spagnuolo, who served as the head coach of the Rams for three seasons, the Giants previous staff under Ben McAdoo was devoid of NFL head coaching experience, including McAdoo himself.

If the reports of Shurmur and Del Rio come to fruition, that gives the team more head coaching experience at two key positions that struggled last year, the head coach job itself and the defensive coordinator post.

Report: Gettleman Plans to Keep and Build Around Eli Manning

Mortensen’s other Giants nugget involved quarterback Eli Manning, whose future was largely thought to be in doubt after this season what with a new general manager and coaching staff coming on board.

It turns out that Gettleman, who did not completely close the door on Manning returning in 2018 during his introductory press conference, and the quarterback are not only on the same page, there is a plan in place to ensure that Manning has better success in 2018. Per Mortensen:

The new general manager shared his vision for a team that is strong in the trenches, especially rebuilding the offensive line and having a productive running game, which Gettleman emphasized during his time with the Carolina Panthers, sources said.

Mortensen also reported that this doesn’t mean the Giants are closing the door on potentially drafting a a quarterback this spring.

On the topic of young quarterbacks, Gettleman told Manning the personnel department still has to dig in on evaluating the college class of 2018 and compare them to Giants backup Davis Webb, who was a third-round selection in 2017.

Pat’s Perspective: This report comes as zero surprise. First, there was some question as to whether the experts who were claiming Manning was done after struggling through two seasons behind a subpar offensive line with no running game and no consistent receivers other than Odell Beckham Jr. (whom he didn’t even have most of this year) were truly evaluating Manning or looking at the overall picture which by the way included a West coast offensie system that took away one of Manning’s strengths (the long ball).

Gettleman, an aid film watcher, told reporters during his introductory press conference last month that he planned to review the tape of Manning.

In regards to Eli…obviously you got to look at the film,” Gettleman said when asked about Manning. “You got to see what’s cooking. Eli has won a lot of games. He’s a great competitor. He’s very intelligent and he and I are going to talk and if what I saw (against) Philadelphia was not a mirage, and I don’t believe it was, then we’ll just keep moving.

Tape aside, there is a matter of the cap. As I noted in this article, the cap ramifications involved in moving on from Eli Manning in 2018 do not make sense, nor does it make sense to cut or trade Manning and put a team that is unlikely to undergo wholesale changes in the hands of a young quarterback.

I also outlined a scenario in which the Giants can restructure Manning while not going him any new money and making his $22 million 2018 cap figure easier on the books.

What I have long believed when it comes to Manning and the Giants offense is that the pieces don’t complement each other. For example, you have a 37-year-old quarterback who is a statue and, yet you put him behind an offensive line that no one was going to mistake for power blockers and a lone that was fairly young to boot?

You also put Manning into an offense system that is supposed to thrive on the shorter passes, but which also really works much better if the quarterback is mobile and if you have a running game, both things the Giants didn’t have.

But the biggest takeaway in Mortensen’s second report is that Gettleman has not closed the door on drafting a quarterback for the future nor has he given up on Davis Webb.

Remember, Webb not only didn’t get a chance to take lie game snaps in the regular season, but any scouting reports/evaluations Gettleman has seen since Webb was drafted were prepared by the previous coaching staff—most notably former offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan and former quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti, both of whom have moved on to other jobs.

Gettleman isn’t going to automatically toss Webb out the door, not until the new staff comes in, installs its offense and works with the youngster. As I noted in this article, usually if you’re looking for your next franchise quarterback, you want to look in the first round and within the first three picks, though there are exceptions (Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Andy Dalton and Dak Prescott all come to mind).

At some point the Giants will move on from Manning—that could be as soon as 2019. But all these reports speculating that the Giants would trade Manning to Denver or Jacksonville really didn’t make sense, particularly from a cap perspective.