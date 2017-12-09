Despite No Zeke, Giants Defense Still Wary of Cowboys’ Offense

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

When the New York Giants met the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of this season, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 104 yards on 24 carries while catching five passes for another 36 yards in a 19-3 win opening night.

This time around, however, Elliott, who is still the Cowboys leading rusher this season with 783 yards on 191 carries, won’t be on the field for the Cowboys as he finishes his six-game league-imposed suspension.

But if you think for a minute that the Giants defense is breathing easy because Elliott won’t be in the lineup, think again.

“They still have a lot of weapons on that team. They still have a good offensive line, a good quarterback as well, great receivers,” said defensive end Olivier Vernon. “He brings a different factor when he’s in the game, obviously. But they also have a good back right there too (Alfred Morris) and he’s able to make plays.”

Indeed Morris, the former Washington running back, has rushed for 307 yards on 64 carries, a 4.8 yards-per-carry average.

Morris is also coming off his first 100-yard rushing game since signing with the Cowboys last season.

Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison believes that the Cowboys offense really hasn’t missed too much of a beat since losing Elliott to a league-imposed six-game suspension thanks to Morris’ strong running.

“There’s a lot of outside zones before which they still run now, but with Morris being more of the downhill back, getting a lot of inside zones and downhill roles, more so than he would with Elliott (in the lineup),” he said.

Safety Landon Collins said he spotted another significant, yet subtle difference with the Cowboys offense since Eliot began his suspension in Week 10.

“The only thing we have to get used to is that (quarterback) Dak (Prescott) is pulling the ball a bit more I guess because Zeke isn’t there,” Collins said. “Now we have to worry about him running the ball. Usually, he doesn’t pull.”

Prescott, who has rushed for 275 yards on 39 carries with five touchdowns this season, has picked up 80 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown during Elliott’s suspension.

Vernon believes that with Elliott on the shelf for the time being, any one of the Cowboys skill players could just as easily rise up and inflict the kind of damage that Elliott has been known to dish out to opponents.

“You can’t take any of those guys lightly just because they’re missing one guy,” he said. “They’re still a great football team.”

But Collins believes that this time around, the Giants will be more than up for the task.

“I think we’re better prepared,” he said. “The guys that we have on the field—we have a sense for each other and playing fast. I’m used to the guys that I’ve been playing with the last eight weeks. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

Harrison also thinks that given the events of the last several days which have rocked the Giants to its core, he and his teammates will be even more emotionally charged than usual.

“It’s probably a little more emotional because of everything that has transpired the last couple of weeks from (the firings of head coach Ben) McAdoo and (general manager) Jerry Reese, (the benching of) Eli (Manning), Geno (Smith starting), and we had some other injuries last week, more so than other weeks” he said.

Might that extra emotion show up this weekend on the field?

“I’d say yes,” Harrison added.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul agreed.

“We want to win this game so that’s what it’s been like all week,” he said. “Guys are just ready to get after it.”