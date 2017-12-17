Eagles Fans Take Over MetLife Stadium

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

Over the years, the Philadelphia Eagles have, at times, made themselves comfortable in New York Giants home stadium.

But Sunday’s game between the two division foes whose seasons have gone in opposite directions certainly took the pride as the Eagles fans turned MetLife Stadium into Lincoln Financial Field North

“They’re loud,” said Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills with a smile. “They’re crazy. We had a great group out there.”

So loud were the Eagles fans that members of the Giants offense admitted that they had trouble hearing quarterback Eli Manning’s cadence.

The crowd noise, in fact, was a big reason for Giants right tackle Bobby Hart jumping early on a critical 4th-and-6, the resulting 5 penalty yards pushing the Giants back to the Eagles 11-yard line.

It’s unfortunate we had the false start. It’s a tough situation. I don’t blame Bobby (Hart) at home. It’s just loud,” Manning said, referring to the right tackle’s false start that pushed the Giants back to the Philly 11-yard line, which is where their final drive ended after a turnover on downs.

“(Center) Brett Jones couldn’t hear me call the cadence. You don’t think that would happen at home, but I guess when you’ve only got two games, you’ve got a lot of Eagles fans, and they were loud. We couldn’t hear the cadence and that’s why we jumped offsides.”

The influx of Eagles fans should come as no surprise given how miserable the Giants season has been. Even though they managed to stay toe-to-toe with the best team in the NFC, they still couldn’t seal the deal as they continue to struggle to avoid finishing with their worst 16-game won-loss record in franchise history.

“I don’t blame our fans,” said Manning of their decision to make their tickets available on the open market. “That’s the way this season has turned out. We didn’t do our part. You’re playing late in the year where you’re not playing for a spot in the playoffs, so it bothers me from that standpoint.”