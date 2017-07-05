A Way Too-early 53-man New York Giants Roster Projection

Defensive Tackles: 4

In: Damon Harrison, Dalvin Tomlinson, Robert Thomas, Jay Bromley

Out: Corbin Bryant, Jarron Jones, Josh Banks

Practice Squad: Jarron Jones

I doubt the Giants go with more than four at this position, again because Devin Taylor looks as though he can be that swing guy who can play some defensive tackle in certain packages (he’s not a full-time prospect for the position, though).

The long-term plan is (presumably) for Dalvin Tomlinson, the team’s second-round draft pick, to start alongside of Damon Harrison. However, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo strongly hinted during the mandatory minicamp that Tomlinson still has some ways to go before he’s named starter.

“He is on that learning curve like all rookies are,” Spagnuolo said. “But I will say this; I have a great deal of respect for where he came from – Alabama and what they do there and the coaching there, so I think he is ahead in that regard. I think that the guys have confidence in him that he can go in there and help us in this league.”

Spagnuolo also hinted that he might use a committee approach for the time being, though that’s subject to change once the pads go on and he can get a better look at what he has.

“It is going to come from a lot of different people at that position. Robert Thomas has done a heck of a job; Jay [Bromley] has done a heck of a job. We never play with just two guys in there anyway, so they will all be rotating.”

The Giants added veteran Corbin Bryant to the mix late in the spring. Usually when a veteran is added that late, it’s due to either injury concerns, or the guys on the roster not really starting to separate themselves from the pack. But again, with defensive linemen, it’s hard to tell what you have until the pads go on. With that said, I think they go with Harrison, Bromley, Tomlinson and Thomas.

I have Jarron Jones making the practice squad. Jones, remember, did some work as an offensive lineman so I can’t see the team necessarily parting ways with him without seeing the experiment through a little more.