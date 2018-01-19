East-West Shrine Game Players Giants Fans Should Watch

Giants fans too depressed to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game this weekend can still have their fair share of football.

Saturday will mark the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game, the annual college football all-star game that provides elite NFL hopefuls one last chance to showcase their talents in a game situation (3:00 PM, NFL Network).

Set to be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla, the game invites prospects from all levels of college football, including a select few from Canadian universities. With the Giants set to pick in unusually high second slot in this spring’s draft proceedings, the Shrine Game, as well as well as the Senior Bowl after it on January 27, will take on an enormous importance for the new Giants brass, headlined by new general manager Dave Gettleman.

E-W Shrine Game alumni that have created an impact in New York include linebacker Brad Van Pelt (1972), who was inducted into the game’s hall of fame in 2009.

So who are some of the prospects that might be of interest to the Giants given their needs?

QB Riley Ferguson (East)

-Height: 6-4

-Weight: 210 lbs.

-College: Memphis

Everyone and their mother wants the Giants to take a quarterback, namely Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold (neither of whom are partaking in the Shrine Bowl) with the second pick of the draft, but the Giants have plenty of needs to fill. If they choose to fill another requirement at number two, Ferguson can prove to be a hidden gem.

A pro-style quarterback, Ferguson helped ensure there was little drop-off in offensive production from the Paxton Lynch era, throwing 70 touchdowns and for 7,955 in just two seasons as a starter. Accuracy was also no issue for Ferguson, throwing complete 63 percent of his throws and just 19 interceptions.

In a memorable September showdown, Ferguson actually outdueled Rosen, accumulating six touchdowns and 398 yards (10.5 yards per attempt) in the Tigers’ upset victory over the ranked Bruins.

RB Justin Jackson (West)

-Height: 5-10

-Weight: 200 lbs.

-College: Northwestern

Would the Giants really go with a running back in the draft for the third consecutive season? Despite his small size, Jackson was one of the most exciting backs in the Big Ten, and put the team on his back in his final game, this past season’s Music City Bowl, where he picked up 157 yards and two scores in a 24-23 win over Kentucky when injuries struck the Wildcats’ offense.

The Giants have used day-three picks on Paul Perkins and Wayne Gallman in back-to-back years, but if Gettleman chooses to opt the “best player available” philosophy that defined the Jerry Reese era, Jackson could a potential steal.

OT Jamar McGloster (East)

-Height: 6-7

-Weight: 309 lbs.

-College: Syracuse

If the Giants lose one tackle from Syracuse, with Justin Pugh set to become a free agent, they could very well add another this spring in the form of McGloster. A naitve of Hillside, McGloster displayed great durability when the Orange were ravaged by injuries. His last season at the Carrier Dome was leaner, as he dropped nearly 20 lbs. in the offseason. Formerly of the hardwood, McGloster’s height could be very attractive as a mid-round pick.

C Coleman Shelton (West)

-Height: 6-4

-Weight: 299 lbs.

-College Washington

The Giants found a second-round gem in the form of center Weston Richburg in the second round of the 2014 draft, but with Richburg set to become a free agent, the Giants could look to add new competition for Brett Jones.

Potentially enter Shelton, who partook in the Huskies’ 2016 College Football Playoff run. Shelton didn’t generate much hype in the recruitment process, but proved his doubters wrong in the best way possible, embarking on a four-year rampage through the PAC-12, culminating in First Team All-PAC-12 honors in his senior year. He likewise earned Academic PAC-12 honorable mentions at the end of the year.

LB Chris Worley (East)

-Height: 6-2

-Weight: 230 lbs.

-College: Ohio State

The Giants haven’t taken a linebacker in the first three round of the draft since taking Virginia’s Clint Sintim in the second round of the 2009 proceedings. This past season, the team ran into a major problems at the position when it came to injuries, forcing undrafted free agents and in-season free agent signings to fill the gaps.

Worley, recent recipient of an All-Big Ten team honorable mention, would continue a youth movement begun by BJ Goodson at the linebacker spot. Despite missing three games, he tallied 56 total tackles this season.