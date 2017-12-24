Eli Apple Benched on Defense

A tumultuous season for second-year cornerback Eli Apple took yet another weird turn in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals when the 2016 first-round draft pick was active but not deployed as part of the defense.

Apple, who’s had some personal issues that have included his mother’s brain surgery last month which led to him being excused from practice, and some discipline related issues that have resulted in at least one benching and one fine from earlier in the year, was limited to special teams this week.

“We left that to the defensive coaches because I’m not in tune,” said interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo when asked for an explanation. “He was going to get in there on some dime situations. The guys that have been in there have been playing together for a little bit, the continuity has been good, so we just kind of left it at that.”

The problem with Spagnuolo’s explanation, though, is that last week in the loss to the Eagles, Apple played on defense for 60 snaps.

Add to that the fact that Brandon Dixon struggled when having to cover Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and Spagnuolo’s explanation was curious, to say the least.

Perhaps even more telling was what the interim head coach had to say when asked if at nay point he considered sitting Dixon for Apple.

“I don’t know that we had that conversation. It probably would have been a good one to have,” Spagnuolo said.

“We may talk about that going forward, but I don’t remember us talking about that. It’s a good thought. And I would say this, maybe there was something that I’m not aware of right now, so I don’t really, but it’s a good thought.”

What about moving forward?

“Probably need to try to get him in there,” Spagnuolo said. “We’ll see how this week goes, make that decision this week.”