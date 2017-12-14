Eli Apple Hasn’t Spoken to Landon Collins Regarding Difficult Season

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

The Eli Apple saga has taken yet another strange turn.

Speaking for the first time since his ill-advised Twitter activity during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the beleaguered New York Giants cornerback contradicted teammate Landon Collins’ claim of having reached out with support to Apple as he goes through a tumultuous season.

“I talked to Brandon Marshall, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie–DRC is always a good person to talk to because he kind of went through the same thing when he was around my age,” Apple said. “I just talked to some of the guys and they helped me out.”

What about Collins?

“Landon, no,” Apple said.

Apple’s version of what went on behind closed locker room doors directly contradicts what Collins reported yesterday, when the safety stated he and his fellow defenders had sat down with Apple “certain times” to help the 2016 first-round pick through this difficult year.

“I had a sit down with him, a couple of us had a sit-down with him and we just said, ‘Man regardless of the situation, we got your back. You’re our brother’,” Collins said.

“Because at the end of the day, we have to go into battle whether if he’s on the field or not on the field. We have to go to practice with him and we need him to be here. We need him to want to be here and not fighting against us or fighting against the coaches. Because if he’s fighting against the coaches or the organization or whatever he’s fighting against in his head, we don’t need him fighting us because that causes conflict.”

When told of Apple’s failure to recall his efforts to help him, Collins took the high road.

“I guess he don’t remember things,” Collins said.

Apple has not been active for the Giants’ last four games. That didn’t stop him, however, from being active on social media during the game, controversially re-tweeting an Ohio State fan site account’s post of Cowboys running back Rod Smith’s 81-yard touchdown that more or less sealed the game for Dallas.

Smith, whose two scores capped off a run of 27 unanswered Dallas points, was Apple’s teammate in 2014, when the Buckeyes earned the inaugural College Football Playoff title.

Apple has since deleted the re-tweet, but did concede that his decision to tweet during the game “was a mistake by me.”

Furious Giants fans flooded Apple’s mentions with vitriol during the game, and the defender even replied to a few of the keyboard critics. When one lampooned him for the Smith touchdown re-tweet, telling Apple he wasn’t “in college anymore”, Apple replied “I’ll always be a Buckeye tho.”

NFL policy prohibit players, even those on the inactive list, from posting on any form of social media from 90 minutes before kickoff until after media interviews have been concluded.

“There wasn’t any confusion (about the policy),” Apple said Thursday. “That was just a mistake.” Asked if he was disciplined, Apple only replied, “It was in-house”.

This incident, among others, has had fans accusing Apple of not wanting to be a Giant. A graduate of Eastern Regional High School in Vorhees, NJ, Apple stated that was not the case on Thursday.

“I’m blessed to be where I am right now,” Apple said. “I appreciate everything. Just being here, being alive, playing football, something I love to do. You don’t want to take that for granted, but I definitely want to be here.”

Apple has practiced all week thus far after being removed from the team’s injury report where, for the last two weeks, he was listed with a back and ankle issue.

He said he expects to play this weekend against the Eagles on Sunday (1:00 PM, FOX), but the coaching staff has not informed him if he’ll be active.