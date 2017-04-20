Eli Manning Denies Any Wrong Doing in Memorabilia Controversy

Quarterback insists he’s “done nothing wrong.”

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has turned hiding his emotions into an art form. But when it comes to the attacks against his character stemming from a lawsuit accusing him and members of the Giants organization of falsifying game-worn memorabilia, Manning didn’t hold back.

“I will say that I’ve never done what I’ve been accused of doing,” he said emphatically to start his first media briefing of the Giants offseason program. “I have no reason nor have I ever had any reason to do something of that nature.

“I’ve done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. I know when this is all done, everyone will see that the same way.”

While Manning declined to offer further comment on the on-going litigation which is set to go to court this September, he did say that while he knows people attack his football skills, when it comes to his integrity, that’s where he draws the line.

“When you’re attacking my integrity, that definitely makes me irritable. I think my track record, how I’ve handled myself since I’ve been here in New York, I’ve tried to do everything with class and be a strand-up citizen.”

