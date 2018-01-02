Eli Manning is Willing to Be Patient Regarding His Future

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been around for 14 seasons, but nothing could have ever prepared him for what 2017 ultimately dropped on the team’s doorstep.

“It was tough, tough year,” Manning said Monday as the team cleaned out its lockers. “Obviously, didn’t win enough games, losing your head coach, lost a lot of guys to injury and that’s football sometimes.”

Between the infighting, the historic decision by ownership to fire both the head coach and general manager in season, the injuries and the consistent struggle for the Giants to play complementary ball in all three phases of the game, the Giants set a new franchise record for the most losses in a 16-game season (13).

“You knew it was going to be tough certain weeks and you felt like you didn’t have everything you could possibly do to win each game, or to do what you want to do,” he said. “You were limited in some areas after you had some new bodies in there, new players.

“You’re trying to get on the same page with them, so it just took time to get comfortable and figure out what everybody’s strength was and what we could do offensively once you start losing linemen, losing some receivers. So, it was tough. Not just on me, it’s tough on the offensive coordinator, on the coaches, to try to figure out [how to] put a game plan that gives us a shot to win each and every week.”

Now with the dust finally starting to settle, new general manager Dave Gettleman, who wasted no time in getting to work to fix this shattered franchise, has a lot of work on his plate which includes finding the team’s next head coach and deciding on Manning, the only starting quarterback the franchise has known (except for one game this year) since mid-November 2004.

Manning, who for years has always enjoyed stability in his place within the franchise’s structure, is under contract through 2019. But he is also not naïve enough to think that his spot is secure moving forward.

But if he has a say, he knows what he’d like to see happen.

“Yeah, I mean, this is what I want to do. I want to play quarterback for the New York Giants,” he said. “That’s what I hope happens and obviously we’ll talk and figure out what’s the plan for the franchise going forward. “

Manning said as of Monday he hadn’t scheduled any conversations with Gettleman who this week is preparing to interview head coaching candidates.

And true to form, Manning is refusing to let himself get swept up in “what if?” scenarios such as if he’s told he will no longer be the starter next season.

“We’ll have to talk with Mr. Gettleman and figure out what his plan is and make those decisions later,” he said, adding that he doesn’t have a timeline in place for when those decisions need to be made.

Manning also deferred on a question about whether he’d rework his contract, which is due to pay him a $5 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year and he ducked a question about potentially mentoring a new quarterback were the Giants, who have the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, go in that direction.

“I think I’ve always been a good teammate and whatever quarterbacks are in there, I think you’re always talking football,” he said.

“I don’t think you’re ever specifically a mentor. You’ve got a job to play quarterback and get ready, but I think you’re always helping the other guys and learning from the other guys in the room and, hey, they help me, I would help them.”

What Manning is willing to do is look back on what went wrong and make those corrections should he get another opportunity to make amends. He said he’s going to take a little downtime to let his body heal up and then jump right back into training.

“I think over these next few weeks you kind of reflect a bit more on the season and try to figure out how you can prevent it from happening again,” he said. “If there’s anything you can do – in football there’s things you can control and there’s a lot you can’t control. So, you just try to figure out ways that you can improve upon yourself and how you can make the other guys around you better as well.”

Manning still believes that he has enough football left in his soon-to-be 37-year-old right arm to be competitive.

“I feel like I can still play at a high level,” he said. “I feel like I can make the throws and if you get the right guys around, that I can be very effective.”

Even if the new head coach brings a completely different offensive system, which would be Manning’s third one of his pro career?

“I spent 10 years in the same offense and then these last four. I had to change four years ago and go into a brand-new offense that was completely different and I was able to figure it out. Hopefully there’s some carryover or something where you’re not just learning everything all new.

“I think once you play 14 years, all offenses have some similar plays and concepts,” he added.

The important thing for Manning, besides healing from any aches from the hits he took behind 10 different offensive line combinations and the emotionally draining season that was 2017, is to come back stronger and more mentally tough in 2018.

“You go through tough years and you learn from it and hopefully it makes you appreciate it, work harder to hopefully not go through these types of years again,” he said.