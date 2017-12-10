Eli Manning’s Return to Starting Lineup is Met by Standing Ovation

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

The last time New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning started a game for the New York Giants, Taylor Swift’s Reputation was America’s best selling album, Coco was the top movie, and the New York Jets had used one starting quarterback.

OK, so the world wasn’t that much of a different place when Manning last started and NFL game, but for the New York faithful gathered at MetLife Stadium, it might as well been an eternity since they last saw their beloved franchise quarterback.

When Manning took the field for the Giants’ Sunday showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, the fans greeted him with a loud cheers, and chants of “Eli” could be heard as the Giants’ first drive progressed.

However, burdened with yet another another loss, to the tune of a 30-10 final, yet another Manning postgame press conference had an aura of somberness.

Despite trying to keep the conversation on the game, Manning was asked several times about the wave of support from fans and ex-teammates alike after his streak of 210 consecutive regular season starts at Giants quarterback unceremoniously ended with the controversial decision to play Geno Smith in his place for last week’s game against Oakland.

True to form, Manning accepted the defenses with humility and gratitude.

“I appreciate all the support these fans have given me for these 14 years and last week especially,” he said. “I appreciate them coming out today and cheering on me and cheering on the Giants.”

Manning put up passable numbers in his return, going 31-for-46 for 228 yards and a score, finding tight end Rhett Ellison from a yard out to give the Giants a 10-3 lead.

However, attempts to pull away from the Cowboys were done in by dropped passes and miscommunication, as well as some less than stellar throws from Manning himself, dooming the Giants to 27 unanswered points in the loss.

“I got a lot of respect for our receivers. They worked hard, they practice hard, they do everything we ask them to do,” Manning said. “I understand that drops are part of the game. They run the right routes, they’re in the right spot. I have confidence they’ll make the next one and make plays for us.”

With the Giants (2-11) partaking in their first game since dismissing second-year head coach Ben McAdoo, Manning spoke about the departure once more, declaring he was “hurt” over the firing.

“I don’t like losing a head coach. I take that personally,” he said. “That’s on me for not doing my job. I haven’t played well enough and we’re not winning games.”

Manning watched Smith handle the Raiders game, witnessing likewise passable numbers from Smith that were, again, unable to conjure a win.

Predictably, interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo was questioned about the status for next week’s quarterback situation. Spagnuolo reiterated a desire to focus on most recent result.

“I’m not going to comment on that right now,” Spagnuolo said. “That would be my gut feeling. Look, without looking at it and evaluating, but Eli Manning is the quarterback right now.”

“(Starting) is where I want to be,” Manning said. “I want to be out there with my teammates, try to get a win, be there for the fans, and do my part. So, hopefully the coaches believe I can give them the best chance to win at quarterback.”

The Giants remain at home next week, taking on another divisional rival in Philadelphia (1:00 PM, FOX).