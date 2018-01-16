Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson Voted to PFWA All-Rookie List

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson were voted to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie list for 2017.

Here is the 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team, as selected by the PFWA: pic.twitter.com/rsrTfopIsu — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 16, 2018

Engram, who played in 15 of the Giants 16 games this season—he missed the regular-season finale with a rib injury—is the Giants first-round draft pick. He finished with 64 catches for 722 yards and 6 touchdowns.

His reception total and touchdowns were team highs on a Giants offense that struggled in 2017. his receiving yards were second, behind team leader Sterling Shepard, who finished with 731 yards.

Tomlinson, the Giants second-round pick, started all 16 games as a rookie, recording 50 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss and 1 pass defensed. Tomlinson finished 18th on Pro Football Focus’ run-stop percentage list for defensive tackles in 2017.