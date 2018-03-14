Free Agency Day 1: Giants add Nate Solder

It turns out the two-day free-agent negotiating window in which the Giants’ biggest “splashes” were the re-signing of a offensive lineman Jon Halapio and linebacker Mark Herzlich, was just a warmup of what was to come.

The Giants, who signed former Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart on what’s been reported as a two-year, $8.4 million deal, have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent left tackle Nate Solder of the Patriots according to a NFL Network report.

The #Giants are expected to sign former #Patriots LT Nate Solder, source said. They get their franchise left tackle. Huge get. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Solder’s deal is reportedly for four years and $60 million according to ESPN.

[UPDATE: Solder’s deal is actually 4 years, $62 million with $35 million guaranteed, per the NFL Network. The deal makes Solder the highest paid offensive lineman int he NFL so far.]

His pending arrival means that Ereck Flowers, the team’s 2015 first round draft pick who manned the left tackle spot the last three seasons, is probably going to be shifted to right tackle.

It also likely confirms that the Giants will decline to pick up Flowers’ fifth yer option, something they’d need to decide by May 2 of this year.