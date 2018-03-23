Friday 5: Getting Caught Up Edition

So far the month of March has been nothing short of a whirlwind as far as activity in East Rutherford. It’s been so busy in fact that Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine and yours truly have forgotten to do our weekly Friday 5 feature.

Well fear not, because we didn’t forget this week. Below are Ed’s answers to the five questions; you can see my responses to these same questions on Big Blue View.

Whether it is an over-arching idea or a single move, what is your favorite thing the Giants have done so far this offseason?

Ed Says: I just love the fact that the Giants have been aggressive. You can argue about which moves you like and don’t like, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the fact that the Giants are not being passive. They are attacking the offseason. I’m also happy to see the emphasis on the offensive line and the linebacking group. I have no idea if it will all work out, but I just like the approach.

The reverse of that. The one thing that has left you scratching your head about what the Giants have done this offseason?

Ed Says: I think the thing I’m wondering about the most is the plan at corner. B.W. Webb. Teddy Williams and Curtis Riley can’t be the answer to replacing Ross Cockrell and DRC. Can they? And the Giants still don’t really know if they can count on Eli Apple. There are still good players available in free agency, and a draft that is supposed to feature some cornerback depth, but right now the position looks problematic.

We keep seeing videos of Davis Webb in various throwing sessions. From your perspective, can we learn anything useful from these?

Ed Says: I don’t think we can learn much. We can see that he is a hard-working kid who really loves his craft and wants to get netter, but we knew that already. We can’t really learn anything about footwork or what kind of NFL quarterback he could be.

A Jason Pierre-Paul question. When you think of JPP’s career, how do you summarize it? A great career? A disappointing career? Somewhere in the middle?

Ed Says: I said Thursday on Big Blue View that JPP’s time with the Giants leaves me “conflicted.” He played a lot of good football, and his comeback from the hand issue was inspirational. Still, I have always felt like JPP fell short of what he could have, or should have, been. I have always been left wanting more, because you see the flashes of greatness but they never stick around.

Writers are people, too! We all obviously have people and players we enjoy dealing with, and some we don’t. Of the players on the 2017 Giants who won’t be back, is there one player you will miss interacting with?

Ed Says: The Giants have moved on from some good people. Justin Pugh is one. It looks like they will be moving on from Jonathan Casillas and Orleans Darkwa, two players I always enjoyed speaking with. Brad Wing is another who was always a pleasure to be around. I think, though, I’m going to miss D.J. Fluker the most. The big man was always fun to be around. The passionate presser he held last preseason is one I will never forget. Him entertaining 6-8 media members in full uniform after a game when he was the only player remaining in the locker room is another thing I won’t forget. He’s just a nice guy who loves his craft and it makes him easy to like.