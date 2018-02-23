The Friday 5: Quarterbacks, Combine and More

It’s time for another installment of the Friday 5 with Ed Valentine of Big Blue View. Below are Ed’s answers to this week’s questions. You can see my answers to these same questions on Big Blue View.

During our chat with Sage Rosenfels on ‘Locked on Giants‘ he called Davis Webb a “big mystery” and raised the possibility he might not have a future with the Giants. What’s your guess right now on Webb’s future?

Ed says: I can’t see the Giants moving on from Webb already. With a new regime in place, one that obviously did not draft him, a have a difficult time right now picturing Webb as being the Giants’ quarterback of the future. I do think, though, that Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman take a long look at him to see if he can be part of the future, at least as the No. 2 quarterback. Short-term, I would be surprised if he isn’t part of the roster in 2018.

The NFL Combine is coming up. Talk about a player or two you are really hoping to learn more about?

Ed says: What I really want to know is how UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen handles the interview process. Justified or not, there have been a lot of questions about his personality and his ability to lead a franchise. Of course, that’s “behind closed doors” stuff and there’s no telling what kind of info will seep out. On the field, I’m interested in the offensive line position group. There is a large group of guys who could be Day 2 type picks and I want to know which ones really separate themselves during the drills.

The Giants need help at linebacker, but outside of Nigel Bradham the free agent pool appears thin. Is there someone you would like to see the Giants pursue?

Ed says: I can’t, quite honestly, bang the table for anyone in this crop of free agent linebackers. There are some guys who could be useful role players, but I’m not sure I see a true impact guy out there. If the Giants want one of those — and they should — they will need to get one in the draft.

Ex-Giant draft boss Marc Ross said Thursday that Baker Mayfield is his favorite quarterback in the upcoming draft. Does the thought of Mayfield as a Giants excite you, or make you cringe?

Ed says: Two months ago I definitely would have cringed. I’m not sure I would jump up and down in excitement at this point — besides I’m 57 and jumping up and down after back surgery isn’t recommended — but I have been warming up to Mayfield. I have questions, including how graciously and quietly Mayfield might handle being the backup to Eli Manning for however long he is asked to sit, but I’m more comfortable with him now than I would have been before I really started to study these top QBs.

Since Damon Harrison is looking for shows to binge watch, what are you recommending?

Ed says: Gotta say, soliciting opinions about this on Twitter is a quality use of social media by ‘Snacks.’ Personally, I would point him to ‘The Walking Dead.’ My wife is a big ‘This Is Us’ fan, though I haven’t gotten into that show yet.