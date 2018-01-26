The Friday 5 with BBV’s Ed Valentine: Shurmur, Senior Bowl, Manning and More

It’s time for another edition of the “Friday 5” with Ed Valentine of Big Blue View, who also happens to be my co-host on the Big Blue Chat podcast. Ed supplied this week’s questions which naturally deal with the hiring of Pat Shurmur and some stuff to come out of the Senior Bowl.

Below are Ed’s answers–you can find my responses to the same five questions over at Big Blue View.

The hiring of Pat Shurmur — right move or wrong move?

Ed Says: Let me start by saying no one knows if this will succeed or fail. There are never any guarantees other than death, taxes, and the sun rising and falling every day. That said, I like the move. I am particularly drawn to GM Dave Gettleman saying that one reason Shurmur got the job was that he was “an adult.” That’s an interesting phrase not often associated with football, or a football coach, but one that should serve the Giants well.

There was too much juvenile behavior from the Giants last season, and that all emanated from an inexperienced, self-absorbed head coach who — to bust out another cliche — couldn’t see the forest for the trees. Restoring a sense of professionalism, the idea that you are involved in something that is bigger than just you is part of what needs to happen. I don’t know if Shurmur can do that, but being a grown up and being able to see the big picture is a good start.

When we spoke with Emory Hunt on the ‘Big Blue Chat’ podcast, he expressed the view that Ereck Flowers should remain at left tackle. Agree or disagree? Why?

Ed Says: I disagree. I think we have had three years to see what Flowers is, and that is long enough. I also think that whatever went on at the end of the season with Flowers not playing in the final game — I’m not buying that he was too injured to play — is a strike against him.

I just believe that if you are serious about rebuilding the offensive line, which I believe the Giants FINALLY are, you have to do everything you can to find a better option on the blind side of Eli Manning. I think that Flowers remaining at left tackle has to be a fall back option. It certainly can’t be Plan A.

Shurmur will be the offensive play-caller. Are you concerned about that after Ben McAdoo failed while trying to both do that and run a team?

Ed Says: No, I’m not. It goes back to Gettleman’s “adult” comment, and the experience factor. Shurmur has been a head coach. He has been a coordinator three times and called plays for more than six years. That is far more experience than McAdoo had.

Shurmur comes to the job already having made some head-coaching mistakes, and having learned from and corrected them. His first year in Cleveland he didn’t even hire an offensive coordinator. He changed that in his second season.

Listen, sometimes being the play-caller and the head coach works. Sometimes it doesn’t. I think Shurmur is better positioned to make it work than McAdoo was.

James Bettcher is expected to be the defensive coordinator. He ran a 3-4 in Arizona. Whether it’s a base 3-4 or 4-3 his defenses tended to be “positionless,” with players moving around. Which Giants can you see thriving in that kind of system?

Ed Says: This is a tricky question because we don’t know exactly what system Bettcher might run. Maybe, though, that is the point. Bruce Arians used to talk about loving “hybrid” players in Arizona, guys who could do more than one thing or play more than one role. Thus, the “positionless” nature of what Bettcher cultivated on defense.

Landon Collins, who could fill that “moneybacker” role Deone Buccanon played in Arizona, come to mind. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, if he is back, can fill several roles in the secondary.

Maybe Janoris Jenkins, too. Damon Harrison and Dalvin Tomlinson would probably be helped by moving a little bit. I think guys like Olivier Vernon, Avery Moss and Romeo Okwara could function–at least part-time–standing up as outside linebackers.

More and more the idea on defense is to be able to match up with the athletes the offense had and to try to create confusion in the minds of the quarterback and the blockers. I do think the Giants have some guys who can help in that endeavor, though adding a couple of play-making linebackers would help.

The Giants are committed to Eli Manning for 2018. What is your assessment of Manning at this point, and can the Giants still win with him?

Ed Says: I said this many times last season, and it applies here. Considering the dysfunction and lack of talent all around him I don’t think there is any way to really assess what Manning is at this point in his career.

Has there been a bit of slippage in his arm strength? Probably. I still he can make every throw, but just not maybe every time. Manning, for me, has never been a quarterback who would really “lift” his team week in and week out.

He is a guy who makes plays with his head and his arm, who gives his team a chance. If he doesn’t have receivers who can make plays, blockers who can keep him comfortable in the pocket, a running game that allows him not to be one-dimensional, and play-calling that utilizes the things he does well he is not going to succeed.

Manning has never been Tom Brady. Or his brother. Or Joe Montana. Or Aaron Rodgers. The time is coming when the Giants have to replace Manning, and I’m all for drafting a QB at No. 2–if a guy the Giants are absolutely sold on is there. Give Manning a functional team, though, and I still think he can win.

The shame of not only last season but the last half-dozen or so years is that the Giants have not put enough pieces around Manning, or put him in an offense that plays to his strengths.