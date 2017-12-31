GAME DAY INACTIVES | Flowers Inactive in Regular-season Finale

Whip out your flip cards, folks, because the Giants team that’s set to take the field in Sunday’s regular-season finale against Washington.

Leading the inactive list is left tackle Ereck Flowers, who this week ran afoul of the coaching staff after reportedly checking out early as he deals with a groin strain.

With Flowers inactive and Bobby Hart having been waived, the Giants will have a completely different offensive line combination, their ninth of the season. Chad Wheeler will get the start at left tackle, John Jerry will work at left guard, Brett Jones will be at center, Jon Halapio at right guard and Adam Bisnowaty will be at right tackle.

Tight end Evan Engram and receiver Sterling Shepard, the last of the Giants two starting receiving threats, are inactive due to their respective injuries, both having been declared out Friday. Engram is dealing with a rib injury from last week’s game while Shepard is nursing a neck injury.

Travis Rudolph will start for Sterling Shepard as the slot receiver.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who was demoted to No. 3 this week, is inactive, which means that Davis Webb is active for the first time this season. It’s unclear, however, if he’ll get an opportunity to play in the game, as it will likely depend on how things unfold.

Defensive end Avery Moss is inactive for a second straight week. He’s been dealing with a hip injury, though it’s not believed to be serious enough to warrant him being inactive. Linebacker Akeem Ayers and guard Damien Mama are the other two inactive players.

Other lineup changes of note for the Giants include Kelvin Sheppard at middle linebacker. Sheppard is appearing in his 100th career game at middle linebacker. Calvin Munson will get the start at weak side linebacker.

Washington’s inactives include receiver Robert Davis, safety DeAngelo Hall, linebackers Ryan Anderson and Zach Brown, guard Kyle Kalis, center Demetrius Rhaney and defensive lineman Ziggy Hood.