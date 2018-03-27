Gettleman Dodges Questions About Odell Beckham Jr’s Future

Add New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman to the list of club officials who have grown weary with the constant questions regarding star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his future with the club.

Gettleman emphasized that every decision the front office makes is going to be in the best interest of the New York Giants—and that includes not discussing player contracts or anything about that topic, including hypothetical situations.

The future of Beckham, the gifted 25-year-old receiver, has been a hot topic at the league meetings. Team co-owner John Mara, who spoke to reporters Sunday night, got things rolling when he let some of his frustration slip through over his star receiver’s choices, one of which involved a recent video showing him by a woman using a credit card to create lines of an unidentified white powdered substance.

“I’m tired of answering questions about Odell’s behavior,” Mara said, per Newsday when asked about the video. “He knows what is expected of him and now it’s up to him.”

Mara also raised a few eyebrows when he said that no one is untouchable on a team coming off a 3-13 season, though he added that the team wasn’t shopping the receiver.

The next day, the NFL Network reported that the receiver, set to play out the option year of his rookie deal, would not take the field without a new contract in hand.

“In the past two days, there have been two reports about Odell that have been floated that he won’t take the field without an extension and that the Rams are interested in trading for him,” Gettleman said, citing a report by the New York Daily News claiming the Rams are interested in acquiring Beckham.

“I understand the reports; I get it. But understand this. Neither Odell nor his agent have contacted us regarding either report, so to be clear, I’m not going to respond to questions about either report, and as I stated earlier, every decision I make is going to be in the best interest of the New York Football Giants.”

Gettleman, when asked if he would want Beckham on the Giants, declined to answer. “I’m not going there,” he said. “Next question.”

He also refused to answer a question if Beckham’s clean slate, which Gettleman said back when he was hired in late December, has become scuffed up given recent events.

“You tell me,” he said, before saying, “Next question.”

Later on, Gettleman, appearing with host Pat Kirwan on Sirius XM NFL Radio, seemed to soften his stance if just a bit by opening up when asked about Beckham.

“He’s a kid who hates to lose. I’ve said that publicly. I don’t want guys that want to win, I want guys that… Who doesn’t want to win? You go in a room [and ask], ‘Who wants to win?’ Everybody raises their hand. ‘Who hates to lose?’ Now you get guys barely putting their arms up,” Gettleman told Kirwan.

“When I got to Carolina, we lose to Seattle first year, first game. Next game we lose to Buffalo on the last play of the game, we dropped the coverage. And you go into the locker room and you see guys disappointed but you don’t see guys, enough guys, really angry. That’s what you are looking for. The point is, he (Beckham) hates to lose. He’s very gifted. And Ernie Accorsi taught me you don’t quit on talent. I believe in that.”

Gettleman also express optimism that Shurmur and new receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, whom he called “the perfect wide receivers coach” to work with Beckham, will be able to get on the same page with the receiver. But, he added, the locker room culture and the absence of distractions is a top priority for him if he’s to bring the Giants back into playoff contention.

“At the end of the day, one of the things I have to focus on is eliminating distrations,internal and external, an that’s an important part of a GM’s job,” Gettleman told Kirwan. “Look at the guys I worked for—I worked for Bill Polian, Mike Ferguson, Mike Shanahan, Ernie, Tom Coughlin, Jerry Reese—I learned from some great guys who really know what they’re talking about.

“One of the things Ernie really banged into my head is eliminate distractions, and he’s 100 percent right. And it’s my responsibility to create the culture that allows coaches to coach and players to play.”