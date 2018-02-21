Gians re-sign OL John Greco

The New York Giants began working on their offensive line rebuild by re-signing one of their own.

Guard John Greco, signed by the Giants November 14, has re-upped with New York. Terms of his contract weren’t immediately available.

Greco was originally a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2008. After the 2010 season, he went to the Browns, where he played through the 2016 season.

He was briefly with the Saints in 2017 before being cut. He joined the Giants as injuries continued to pile up on their offensive line last year.

The 32-year-old Greco, 6-4, 318 pounds, has appeared in 117 games with 70 starts over his career, including three games played for the Giants last year. Greco is also the only member of the Giants currently under contract who played for current head coach Pat Shurmur, first during his stint with the Rams when Shurmur served as the offensive coordinator under Steve Spagnuolo, and then again in Cleveland when Shurmur became the Browns’ head coach.

Greco was also coached by Hal Hunter, the Giants offensive line coach, when they were both with the Browns.