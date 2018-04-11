Giants 2018 Preseason Schedule of Opponents Announced

The New York Giants will play three games at MetLife Stadium this summer, two of which will be at home and one on the road.

The three MetLife Stadium games, in order of appearance, includes the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Jets in Week 3 (the Giants are the road team that week), and the New England Patriots in Week 4.

The Giants will travel to Detroit in Week 2 to face the Detroit Lions.

The Giants home opener against Cleveland, a team for which Giants head coach Pat Shurmur used to be the head coach, could end up featuring the No. 1 and o. 2 overall picks in this year’s draft, assuming the Browns and Giants, who hold No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, stay put.

It will also be interesting to see if the Giants and Browns get together a few days before hand for some joint practices. Shurmur told reporters lat month that he wouldn’t’ be against holding joint practices if the logistics could be worked out.

Week 2’s game will see Shurmur and Matt Patricia, the Lions head coach, square off against one another. Patricia, like Shurmur, was interviewed for the Giants head coaching job.

The Giants close out the preseason at MetLife Stadium against the Jets, who are widely anticipated to be drafting a quarterack later this month. The preseason finale against the Patriots, meanwhile, figures to be a battle among players who are trying to make a last ditch attempt to make the 53-man roster.

Dates and times haven’t yet been announced (with the exception of Week 4, which usually is held 10 days before the start of the regular-season campaign.

Week 1 (Aug. 9-13) Cleveland

Week 2 (Aug. 16-20) at Detroit

Week 3 (Aug. 23-26) at Jets

Week 4 (Aug. 30) New England