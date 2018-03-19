Giants Add More Depth at Cornerback

The Giants have signed cornerback BW Webb to a one-year contract, according to his agent, Sunny Shah.

Webb, 5-11, 183 pounds, played his college ball at William & Mary. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2013, appearing in 15 games for them and posting 16 tackles as a rookie.

Webb has since been with a different team every year of his career, logging one-year stints with the Steelers in 2014, Titans in 2015, Saints in 22016 and Browns in 2017. He has appeared in 49 games with 10 starts, and has recorded 68 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions over his career.

Webb is the third cornerback signed for depth this offseason, joining Teddy Williams and Curtis Riley, who were signed last week.