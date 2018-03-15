Giants add Nate Solder; plan to move Ereck Flowers to the right side

The New York Giants, who are looking at fielding five new faces along the starting offensive line, took a big (pun intended) step toward revamping the struggling unit buy officially adding left tackle Nate Solder.

Solder, who has played in four Super Bowls with two victories, including the most recent Super Bowl, spent the first seen years of his career with the Patriots, for whom he has started 85 of the 98 games in which he’s played.

“I’m so thankful, this is a first-class organization,” Solder said through a team-issued statement announcing his signing Thursday. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for me and my family. I’m so glad to be here. I’m so thankful to the families — the Maras and the Tisches and Mr. (Dave) Gettleman (the general manager) and everyone that has helped to get me here. I’m just very thankful.

The 6-8, 325-pound Solder is the first of the new hog mollies general manager Dave Gettleman promised he’d bring on board to help jump start a Giants offense that has struggled the last several seasons.

“Nate has been a quality left tackle in this league since the day he entered,” Gettleman said. “He’s physically matured and he’s become as good a run blocker as he is a pass blocker. We’re just very, very pleased that he wanted to come here. He’s genuinely excited about it, which is important to me, obviously. Every decision that comes out of the GM’s office sends a message and I think this is a very strong statement.”

Year Base Salary Prorated Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit 2018 $5,900,000 $4,000,000 $100,000 $10,000,000 2019 $12,900,000 $4,000,000 $100,000 $17,000,000 2020 $9,900,000 $4,000,000 $3,000,000 $100,000 $17,000,000 2021 $9,900,000 $4,000,000 $4,000,000 $100,000 $18,000,000

4 years, $62 million, $34.8 million guaranteed, including a $16 million signing bonus. Solder’s 2018 and 2019 base salaries are fully guaranteed. His 2020 and 2021 roster bonuses are due on the first day of the respective league years.

Gettleman especially likes that Solder comes from a winning program because the veteran offensive lineman understands what it takes to achieve that level of success.

“The biggest thing about winning as a player is understanding what it takes to win,” Gettleman said, “and the understanding that the guys on the other side of the field are getting paid to play, too. That is one thing that Nate definitely understands. The Patriots have a very demanding culture up there, which we’re going to have as well. So it won’t be any surprise to Nate. At the end of the day, he certainly can show people what is required, the preparation and the work to win.”

Solder’s arrival means that Ereck Flowers, the team’s left tackle since 2015, will be on the move to the right side, where Gettleman confirmed the former Miami University offensive lineman would compete for a starting job.

“As soon as we announced the signing of Nate, (head coach) Pat (Shurmur) spoke with Ereck,” Gettleman said. “He called him on the phone to talk to him and said, ‘Listen, we’re going to move you to right, and at the end of the day, the five best offensive linemen play.’ That’s where they left it, and Ereck was fine on the phone.”

Gettleman is optimistic that moving Flowers, who has struggled at left tackle, to the right side, will work out.

“Absolutely,” Gettleman said. “He’s a big, strong powerful kid and it’s just a matter of getting used to playing over there.”