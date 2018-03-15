Giants add outside linebacker Kareem Martin

The Giants announced the signing of outside linebacker Kareem Martin, 6-6, 272 pounds, an unrestricted free agent who spent the last four years with the Cardinals.

Martin, who played in new Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s system the last two years, said that following his defensive coordinator and one-time position coach made the decision to joint he Giants an easy one.

“I’m really excited,” Martin said via a team-issued statement. “My agent called me the other day and told me that New York had extended an offer.

“With Bettch being the defensive coordinator, that played a big role in my decision. After playing in that defense for the last four years, three with him being the D.C., I learned a lot and I was able to grow a lot. I wanted to continue that maturation in this defense under him, so that played a big role in my decision to come here.”

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman noted that Martin’s familiarity with Bettcher’s system is a plus, but that one of the biggest draws of the outside linebacker/defensive end is his athleticism.

“When you get into free agency, in the ideal world you want a guy who is healthy and young,” Gettleman said. “Kareem is a 26-year-old guy that has some pass rush to him, has movement skills, has good instincts and just seems to be getting better and better all the time. He started as a part-time rotational guy and he built himself up to a point where he had 10 starts last year with Arizona.

“Watching him on film, I think he’s got the ability to continue to improve. He’s 6-4, he’s 260, he runs a 4.75 and Bettch had him covering tight ends down the field; he’s running down the seam with these guys. We’re excited to have him.”

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Workout Cap Figure 2018 $2,250,000 $1,000,000 $500,000 $100,000 $3,850,000 2019 $3,250,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $100,000 $5,350,000 2020 $4,200,000 $1,000,000 $500,000 $100,000 $5,800,000

Contract Notes: Martin signed a three-year, $15 million deal (minimum) that includes a $3 million signing bonus and $7,250,000 of guaranteed money. His 2018 base salary is fully guaranteed; $1.5 million of his 2019 base salary is guaranteed. He is also due a $500K roster bonus of the third day of the 2018 league year, a $1 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2019 league year, and a $500K roster bonus on the 3rd day of the 2020 league year. Martin can earn up to $1.2 million more through incentives covering playing time and sacks in each year of the deal. he also has salary escalators based on playing time in 2019 and 2020.

Martin, the Cardinals’ third-round choice (84th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, offered a little taste of what Giants fans might expect from Bettcher’s defense.

“(Bettcher) is an attacking coordinator,” he said. “He likes to blitz a lot, which is always helpful for guys like me. I like the versatility of the system. I’ve played a bit of everywhere. I’ve played outside standup, I’ve played a bit of inside pass rushing. Being able to be all over the field, it’s not a one-time thing, so it doesn’t get boring. It’s a fun and exciting defense, especially for the position that I play.”

Because Martin has the side of a defensive end in a traditional 4-3 alignment, Gettleman expects that Martin will likely see some snaps with his hand it he dirt.

“He’ll be playing with O.V. (Olivier Vernon) and JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) and obviously his familiarity with the system will help him share knowledge and share the tips and things that he has learned.”

Martin has appeared I 56 games for the Cardinals, starting 14, including 10 last year when he stepped in for Markus Golden.

He has 51 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 1 interception and 4 forced fumbles.

“(They Giants) are getting a guy who is going to come in here and work hard every day,” Martin said. “He’s going to know his job, he’s going to be accountable. That’s a big thing in this defense and in this league in general, being accountable and getting the trust of your teammates, knowing that I’m going to get the job done. When my number is called, to blitz, to drop, to do whatever I’m going to get it done.”