Giants Add Veteran QB Alex Tanney

The New York Giants have signed free agent veteran quarterback Alex Tanney, according to the player’s Twitter feed.

The 30-year-old Tanney,6-4, 220 pounds out of Monmouth College (Illinois), began his journeyman career with the Chiefs in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. The following year, he was on the Cowboys practice squad for part of the season before being released and then claimed by the Browns.

In 2014, he split his season on the Bucs and Titans practice squads. He did appear in a game for the Titans in 2014, completing 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.

In 2015 he split his time on the Bills and Colts’ practice squads before finding his way back to the Titans roster later in the 2015 season, where he remained until last year.

Excited to join the New York Giants. #RollScots #BigBlue — Alex Tanney (@AlexTanney) May 2, 2018