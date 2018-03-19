Giants add WR/LR Cody Latimer

Posted By: Patricia Traina March 19, 2018

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman continued a busy start to the new week by adding former Broncos receiver/kick returner Cody Latimer to the roster.

Latimer entered the NFL in 2014 out of Indiana as a second-round draft pick by the Broncos, No. 56 overall. He was coached by current Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert at one point.

The 6-2, 215-pound Latimer has appeared in 47 games with three starts and has 35 career receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns.

Latimer’s true value to the Giants could be as a return specialist. He has returned 18 kickoffs for 439 yards, including 14 which have gone for 20 or more yards.

