Giants Agree to terms with guard Patrick Omameh

Posted By: Patricia Traina March 14, 2018

The Giants aren’t done with adding hog mollies to their offensive line.

New York has agreed to terms with Patrick Omameh, 6-4, 327 pounds who  spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville, his contract advisers announced.

Omameh, who also played for the Bucs and the Bears, has appeared  in 53 NFL games with 43 starts. An undrafted free agent, Omameh seemed destined to hit the market once the Jaguars landed former Patnhers guard Andrew Norwell.

Omameh’s arrival likely closes the door on a potential return by D.J. Fluker, who per a source was scheduled to meet with Seattle Thursday.

Omameh’s arrival could also spell the end of John Jerry’s tenure with the Giants, who in addition to adding Omameh, re-signed Jon Halapio before the start of free agency. If the Giants part  with Jerry, they’d save $2.525 million but be hit with a $1.6 million dead money charge.

