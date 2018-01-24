Giants Assistant Coaching Staff Update: Comings and Goings

January and February are typically a busy time for NFL assistant coaches, especially those whose bosses are no longer in the picture. And for new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who is spending most of his first week as the new Giants head coach at the Senior Bowl, he’s also been putting together his assistant coaching staff.

Nothing is official yet as the team hasn’t made any announcements, but here’s what we know about which assistant coaches are coming–and which Giants assistant coaches are going.

Who’s (Reportedly) Coming

Thomas McGaughey, Special Teams Coordinator: McGaughey’s contract was not renewed in Carolina. Instead, former Giants and Panthers linebacker Chase Blackburn, who made his living on special teams, was elevated from assistant special teams coordinator to McGaughey’s former role. Meanwhile the one-time Giants assistant special teams coordinator under Tom Quinn (from 2007-2010) will reportedly begin his second stint with the team this year.

James Bettcher, Defensive Coordinator: Bettcher was at one point a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching job following the retirement of Bruce Arians. however, with Steve Wilks getting the nod and being a former defensive coordinator himself, Bettcher was free to find another job. He reportedly explored an opportunity to join new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, but ultimately decided on the Giants job according to an NFL Network report.

Tyke Tolbert, Receivers Coach: The 50-year-old Tolbert was let go by current Broncos head coach Vance Joseph after the 2017 season. Prior to that, Tolbert had been the receivers coach for the team since 2011. Tolbert, an LSU alumnus who played receiver from 1988—1990, has been an NFL assistant coach sine 2003, having made prior stops with the Cardinals, Bills and Panthers. Mile Klis of Denver’s 9News was first to report the link between the Giants and Tolbert.

Who’s Going

Mike Sullivan, Offensive Coordinator: Sullivan took a job as quarterbacks coach with Vance Joseph’s Broncos staff. As a bonus, since the Broncos are reportedly interested in acquiring a quarterback, Sullivan gets an up-close look at the prospects since the Broncos coaching staff is one of the two staffs working with the Senior Bowl teams this week.

Adam Henry, Receivers: Henry was hired by the Browns for the same role. There was thought that he was originally hired for the Giants job, in part, because he had been on the LSU staff at the same time as star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Kevin M. Gilbride, Tight Ends: Gilbride moves on to the Bears, where he’ll join new head coach Matt Nagy’s staff.

Dave Merritt Sr, Safeties: Merritt, the longest tenured Giants assistant coach—he was a member of Tom Coughlin’s original staff in 2004—was hired by new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to coach the team’s defensive secondary.

Mike Solari, Offensive Line: Solari won’t stick around to revamp an offensive line that struggled in 2016 and wasn’t much better in 2017 (though to be fair, injuries did decimate the unit in 2017, forming at least 10 different line combinations). Solari heads west to the Seahawks staff.

Patrick Graham, Defensive Line: Graham was hired by the Packers to be their defensive line coach. In his two seasons with the Giants, he never had a fully healthy unit, particularly at defensive end where Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul have yet to make it through a 16-game season together since Vernon joined the team in 2016.

Frank Cignetti, Quarterbacks: With Shurmur having a reputation of as a quarterbacks whisperer, he along with a quarterbacks coach of his choosing, will work with Eli Manning, Davis Webb and possibly a draft pick. Meanwhile, Cignetti will get to work with Aaron Rodgers as part of Packers head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Who’s Waiting

Craig Johnson, Running Backs: This year, Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman seemed to thrive under Johnson’s coaching; not so much so for Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. Regardless, the Giants didn’t place any running backs in the Top-10 and their 26th ranked rushing game only rose three spots from the previous year’s 29th ranking

Rob Leonard, Assistant Defensive Line Coach: With Graham gone, it would be hard to see Leonard promoted to the defensive line coach position given he’s still relatively wet behind the ears, having served four years as the team’s defensive assistant before being promoted last year.

Lunda Wells, Assistant Offensive Line Coach: As is the case with Leonard, it is likely a long shot for Wells to stick around under a new offensive line coach.

Bill McGovern, Linebackers: The Giants linebackers were wrecked by injuries, but even before that, they really didn’t have a single guy in the bunch who was a game changer. while that’s not the coach’s fault—and remember McGovern comes from Philly so he has experience with developing linebackers—Bettcher, who will presumably have a big say in who his assistants are, might want to go in another direction.

Ryan Roeder, Offensive Assistant and Bobby Blik, Defensive Assistant: It’s unclear if Shurmur will have these junior level roles on his staff, or if perhaps he’ll be eyeing either man for another role.

Tim Walton, Cornerbacks: Walton had three players suspended from his group, including Eli Apple, who reportedly was insubordinate in refusing to work with the scout team during the final week of the season.

Aaron Wellman, Strength & Conditioning Coach: Wellman completely made over the Giants weight training room. The team had success in his first season as far as injuries, but not so much so last year, though many of the injuries were a result of the violent nature of the game.

Tom Quinn, Special Teams Coordinator: The architect of a mostly underperforming special teams unit for years would finally be appearing to go away given the McGaughey hire report.

Dwayne Stukes, Assistant Special Teams: Stukes will probably follow Tom Quinn out the door.

Steve Spagnuolo, Defensive Coordinator: With the pending arrival of Bettcher, Spagnuolo is likely headed elsewhere.

Still Searching

Ben McAdoo: The former Giants head coach drew interest from the Browns for their offensive coordinator role and the Broncos for their quarterbacks coach opening, but both jobs went to other people, the Broncos job going to Mike Sullivan, McAdoo’s former offensive coordinator.

More recently, McAdoo has been linked to the Vikings offensive coordinator position, the job, of course, vacated by Pat Shurmur when he became the Giants head coach, but there have been no reports of McAdoo interviewing for that position yet.