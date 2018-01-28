Giants Assistant Coaching Update: Pat Shurmur Reportedly Retaining Lunda Wells

With most of his defensive assistant coaches in place, newly minted New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has reportedly begun adding more pieces to his offensive assistant coaching staff.

New Giants’ HC Pat Shurmur was able to retain asst OL coach Lunda Wells despite Oakland and other teams expressing interest in luring him away, per source. Wells will be Giants’ TE coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2018

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shurmur plans to retain Lunda Wells, who had been the assistant offensive line coach under Ben McAdoo and, before him, Tom Coughlin. However, Shurmur has assigned Wells too be the team’s new tight ends coach, a role previously held by Kevin M. Gilbride, who took a similar role with the Bears earlier this month.

The only assistant coaching hire Shurmur confirmed during his Friday press conference was that of defensive coordinator James Bettcher. But in speaking about his new staff, Shurmur indicated that there were already guys in the building whose talents were of interest.

“I don’t think you need to sweep the whole place clean. There’s some really good coaches here, and I want to first keep them,” he said.

The transition for Wells would appear to be a natural fit since the tight ends are a key part of the run blocking game. In his new role, Wells will get to work with Rhett Ellison; Evan Engram, who made steady progress as a blocker; and youngsters Jerell Adams and Ryan O’Malley in fine-tuning their crafts.

The Giants are expected to finalize their assistant coaching staff within the next week and a half. Besides Bettcher, Shurmur has reportedly retained Bill McGovern, the linebackers coach under Ben McAdoo and has hired Gary Emmanuel to coach the defensive line; Lou Arnarumo to coach the defensive secondary; Tyke Tolbert to coach the receivers; Thomas McGaughey as the Special Teams Coordinator; and Anthony Blevins as the Assistant Special Teams Coach.

Shurmur is also reportedly planning to retain the team’s strength and conditioning coaching duo of Aaron Wellman and Markus Paul per a source, while the New York Post has reproted that running backs coach Craig Johnson, who has been with the team since the latter years of Tom Coughlin’s era, will be retained in the same role.