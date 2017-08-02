Giants Battle of the Backup Quarterbacks Takes Shape

It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a quarterback competition of any kind during training camp.

Yet here they are, auditioning a pair of veterans in Josh Johnson, who was added to the 53-man roster last year after training camp concluded, and Geno Smith, the former Jets signal caller who wore out his welcome in green, for the role of Eli Manning’s backup.

Smith and Johnson couldn’t be more different if they tried. For one, Smith is five years younger than Johnson, but still has thrown far more NFL passes than the longer tenured Johnson.

On the other hand, Johnson has a year in the Giants system and was able to get a jumpstart in his battle against Smith because Johnson was fully healthy in the spring whereas Smith was still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Fast forward to the present and the battle between the two quarterbacks, which has them alternating each day with the second-string offense, is starting to heat up. The winner will remain on the roster; the loser will likely be sent packing.

Despite the repercussions, neither quarterback seems to be intimidated by the challenge that his roster spot is not guaranteed.

“I wouldn’t say it’s different; I’ve always taken that approach,” said Smith about not having his roster spot guaranteed.

“Honestly, I don’t even think about that right now. I let that be outside noise, and I just block it out. I’m happy with the reps that I get, I’m happy with the chance to compete. That’s all you can ask for as a player: a chance to compete.”

Johnson agreed, adding that the competition is bound to bring out the best in all involved.

“Breeds excellence. Breeds excellence,” he said of the competition. “We’re all fighting for the same thing. We understand that. You have to bring it every day. But, that’s the case in this league with all of us. I mean, you can be here today, gone tomorrow. See guys who had opportunities they didn’t take advantage of. So, you just have to take advantage of opportunities that you’re given because the ones you won’t take advantage of, somebody else will. That’s how this league works.”

Smith received the green light to fully participate in training camp without a protective knee brace. He said he feels comfortable with where he is at in terms of his knowledge of the playbook, but is still trying to match that knowledge with what he seems on the field.

Fortunately for Smith, he ran a similar offensive system when he was with the Jets during his first two seasons.

“This is a high-volume offense. A lot is placed on the quarterback, which is great. That’s what you want,” he said.

“With this being my fifth year, I understand it more. I understand why things are the way that they are; why the checks are the way that they are. The more volume, I think, really helps the quarterback because you can always get into the right play and it allows you to go out there and just play freely.”

Johnson meanwhile feels he’s benefited from having a full offseason to really get into the deeper layers of the offense. He’s using camp to build on that knowledge.

“I’m trying to be as good as 10 (Eli Manning) at it,” Johnson said. “If something happens to 10, that’s what you have to show the team that you could be able to handle the ship. So, everything that 10 is doing out there – just trying to gain command of it. Feel real comfortable at it.

“Obviously, there’s always something to clean up. But, in regards to what we’re really trying to get done, I’m improving at it a lot every day. Just getting a lot more comfortable with it and making the offense what I would like to do with it. I’m enjoying that part of it.”

While both Johnson and Smith take turns running the backup offense in practice, ultimately it will come down to how well each performs in the preseason games.

“Camp gives you a great start. It lays the foundation, let’s everyone know that you know what you’re doing,” Johnson said. “But, I mean, obviously games are everything in this league. So, just really about adding, taking the days in camp and just building a plan. But when the games come, get out there and execute, move the chains, put points up on the board and show that we can win with you at the helm.”

“In this league, every rep counts,” Smith said. “On game day, every single play counts. You never know when you can make that play that’ll either make or break the game, so when you take that approach to the practice field, I think it just makes for a better player.

“When you don’t get as many reps, you want to make sure that those couple of reps that you do get are perfect, and you want to be spot on with those. When you are getting all the reps as the main guy, you want to do that every single time because that equates to the game.”

