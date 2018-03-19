Giants Bringing Back Kerry Wynn

Defensive end Kerry Wynn, an unrestricted free agent, is returning to the New York Giants on a one-year contract, a source confirmed.

Although the dollar value hasn’t been revealed yet, it would not be surprising if Wynn ‘s deal is a Minimum Salary Benefit offer which would not count fully toward the team’s 2018 cap.

Wynn is entering his fifth season in the NFL, all spent with the Giants, He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond in 2014 and has primarily been a backup defensive end who has shown he can be a better than average run stopper.

Last year, Wynn, then a restricted free agent, reportedly drew interest from the Patriots. He elected to stay with the Giants where in new defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s system, he’s likely to remain at defensive end as a first-line defense against the run.

Wynn has recorded 101 tackles, three sacks and one interception.

The Giants are also planning to meet with another defensive end, that being Josh Mauro, who played for Bettcher in Arizona, a source confirmed.

Mauro, like outside linebacker Kareem Martin, who signed with the Giants last week, obviously has familiarity with Bettcher’s system and could be a nice complementary piece to the unit.