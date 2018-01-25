Giants Hoping Their New “Adult” Head Coach Can Fix the Giants Broken Culture

“I really believe the head coach job for the New York Football Giants is a job for an adult, and Pat’s every bit of that.”

–New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman during Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practices.

On first glance, Gettleman’s comment about new head coach Pat Shurmur being an “adult” seems like a backhanded slap at Ben McAdoo, the Giants previous head coach who was fired on December 4.

What Gettleman is likely referring to with his “adult’ comment is something that was sorely missing in the Giants locker room, not just apparently among the coaching staff, but among the players.

Leadership.

McAdoo, in a likely attempt to gain commitment from his players, appeared to start his head coaching career as a “player’s coach” who, although he had guidelines and expectations in place, sometimes created conflicting messages.

For example, while McAdoo expected everyone to work hard and do the little things to reach greatness, he took a rather passive approach in trying to brush aside the receivers ill-advised boat trip in Miami the week before the 2016 playoffs. Instead, McAdoo pretty much maintained the players can do what they want on a day off, which, while true, doesn’t mean that it was the best choice for the team or the players given what was at stake for a group that other than for Victor Cruz at the time, hadn’t been to the playoffs at the NFL level.

McAdoo also whiffed on a chance to express disappointment over receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s dog peeing celebration in Philadelphia. Lest anyone think it was no big deal, co-owner John Mara apparently disagreed enough to share his displeasure to the New York Post, among others.

But McAdoo wasn’t alone in failing to step up and provide the leadership the team so desperately needed. Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo, who had a chance to really show his chops in his quest to have the interim label removed from his title, grossly underestimated a brewing verbal battle between safety Landon Collins and cornerback Eli Apple, one that he could have easily nipped in the bud but didn’t until Collins escalated the battle by publicly suggesting the team’s 2016 first-round pick was” a cancer”.

And how many times did we hear from the veteran players who, when asked about leadership, seemed to pass the buck with the good old passive response, “I just try to lead by example”?

That’s all well and good, but in the “dog eat dog” world, how many guys are truly watching what the superstar player across from them is doing, especially if that player doesn’t play the same position? And how many of those veteran leaders who say that they try to lead by example actually spend quality time outside of the locker room with those younger guys—maybe a film session or a team building exercise?

And what about the need to verbally call out a lack of effort or to rile up the locker room when needed, such as what former safety Antrel Rolle famously did when he pleaded with teammates in 2011 who were nursing minor injuries to push through it and step up for the good of the team?

And need we remind anyone of how well Tom Coughlin’s leadership council of 2007—the group of a dozen or so veterans who served as a buffer between teammates and the coach—worked out so well?

That’s where Shurmur comes in and where Gettleman’s “adult” commentary likely originates. The Giants have been a franchise without leaders in the true sense of the word be it because guys are either too worried about their own status or just don’t’ know how to truly lead.

The proof will eventually be in the pudding, but Shurmur is said to be a guy who has a little bit of Coughlin in him—a guy who will support you every way possible but who will also come down on you if you slack off. That’s exactly what this team needs as it prepared to dig out from under its worst season since the 16-game format was introduced.

“He’s an adult. He’s mature. He’s got wisdom. He’s very even-keeled,” Gettleman said about Shurmur. “It really pays off. I’ve watched him on the sideline. He doesn’t get shook. He doesn’t get rattled. This is a job for a grownup. We’re halfway through the interview and I wrote down, ‘This is an adult.’ Everybody wants the next whiz-bang kid. Let me tell you something, you look at history and see how that’s worked out. He’s a veteran, seasoned, professional football coach.”

Which is exactly what this Giants team–a team that in a year or two will transition from its longtime franchise quarterback, a team that has very few guys on the 2018 roster who have won in the playoffs, and a team that right now seem to have 53 guys taking 53 cabs home at the end of the day–so desperately needs.