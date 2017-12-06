Giants Injury Report | Sterling Shepard, Jonathan Casillas Lead the List

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard is back on the injury report this week, this time listed with a hamstring ailment.

Shepard, who returned to action last week after missing two games due to migraines, was one of three players on the stationary bikes at the start of practice. He was injured in the second half of last week’s loss to the Raiders.

Joining Shepard on the side were defensive end Jason Pierre Paul (finger) and offensive lineman Chad Wheeler (concussion). Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist) was not spotted at practice during the part open to the media.

The rest of the Giants injury report includes cornerback Eli Apple (hip); defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow); running back Wayne Gallman (hip); linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle); and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back).

Pugh has been eyeing a return for this weekend after missing four of the last five games with a back ailment.

Goodson appeared to tweak his ailing high ankle sprain. He had missed four games because of it before returning to the lineup last weekend.

In other Giants injury news, receiver Odell Beckham Jr was spotted working out in the team’s weight room working out sans a boot. The Giants remain optimistic that Beckham will be ready for next September.