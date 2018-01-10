Giants Interview Former Broncos Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville for HC Job

The New York Giants have wrapped up the first round of interviews for their vacant head coaching position. The team confirmed that general manager Dave Gettleman, assistant general manager Kevin Abrams and co-owner John Mara met with former Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville in East Rutherford.

Steve Tisch, who was present for yesterday’s interview with Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, will meet with those candidates that make it to the second round at a later date.

The 50-year-old Studesville has 17 years of experience as a running backs coach, a position he held the previous eight years with the Denver Broncos. He was also the Broncos assistant head coach, but was fired after the 2017 season ended.

He was with the Giants in 1997-2000 as their running backs coach under Jim Fassel.

ERIC STUDESVILLE SNAPSHOT

Pros: Studesville has coached three Pro Bowl running backs: Marshawn Lynch (2008), Willis McGahee (2011) and C.J. Anderson (2014). He has also coached five players to a total of nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons with McGahee (three), Tiki Barber (two), Lynch (two), Knowshon Moreno (one) and Fred Jackson (one) reaching the mark.

Cons: Studesville is the only one of the candidates interviewed that doesn’t have experience as a NFL coordinator, though he did serve as an interim head coach when Josh McDaniels, who was also interviewed for the Giants vacancy, was fired by Denver in 2010. Studesville went 1-3 as the interim head coach.

Studesville’s only experience as a coordinator was in 1995-1996 when he was Kent State’s defensive coordinator.

On Deck: The Giants are believed to have completed their first round of interviews. Logic would dictate that they have a new head coach in place no later than the end of next week so he might be available for the Senior Bowl the Week of January 22-27.