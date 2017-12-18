Giants Interview Marc Ross for Vacant GM Job

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

The New York Giants have commenced the interview process for their vacant general manager position.

The team announced Monday that it has met with current Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross, who has been with the team since 2007. Ross met with team president John Mara and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process.

The 44-year-old Ross spent six seasons as the team’s director of college scouting. He’s spent the last four years in his current position. Among his main duties is running the team’s annual draft.

Before joining the Giants, Ross worked with the Bills for three years as a scout, and the Eagles from 1996 through 2003/.

Back in 1995, Ross was as a public relations training camp intern with the Giants.

A former receiver for the Princeton Tigers, Ross holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Princeton and a master’s degree in sport management from the University of Massachusetts in 1997.

Current interim General Manager Kevin Abrams and former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman are both also set to interview this week as well.