HEAD COACHING SEARCH UPDATE: Giants Meet with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

The New York Giants confirmed they have interviewed New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their vacant head coaching job.

McDaniels met with co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams Friday afternoon in Foxboro, Mass.. Steve Tisch, the team’s chairman and other co-owner, will meet the head coaching candidates at a later stage in the process.

McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams in 2011, a team that at the time was coached by Steve Spagnuolo, currently the Giants interim head coach who also interviewed for the head coaching job.

JOSH MCDANIELS SNAPSHOT

McDaniels has been a member of New England’s coaching staff for all five of the Patriots’ Super Bowl championships, including two as offensive coordinator. the first offensive minded coach to interview for the Giants vacancy, McDaniels is the second of the three candidates interviewed so far to have prior head coaching experience, that being with Denver.

In the 2017 regular season, the Patriots led the NFL in total yards (394.2 a game) and were second in passing yards (276.1) and scoring (28.6 points-per-game). It was the seventh time McDaniels’ offense finished with a top 10 ranking, and the third time it had the league’s highest yardage total (also 2007 and 2012).

Pros: Considering the Giants will soon have to develop a young quarterback, McDaniels has experience in that area. In 2010, his first season with Denver, McDaniels helped Kyle Orton, then with the Broncos set career highs for pass attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdown passes and passer rating while tying his career low for interceptions in 2010.

He has also helped Patriots quarterback Tom Brady take his game to the next stratosphere. In 2017, the 40-year-old Brady showed no signs of aging as he led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards and threw 32 touchdown passes against only eight interceptions.

Cons: McDaniels struck out as a head coach with the Broncos, his tenure marred by some controversy. While that in itself isn’t enough to write him off as a potential head coach, it is important that he convinced Giants management that he’s learned from whatever mistakes he made and that he ha “matured” as a potential head coach.

Odds He Gets the Job: It would be surprising if McDaniels isn’t a finalist for the Giants job. Again, with the Giants approaching that point in their franchise where they will have to transition from Eli Manning, McDaniels’ work with young quarterbacks—and you can throw in there Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo—is hard to ignore and is no doubt a very strong appeal for the Giants brass.

On Deck: The Giants are scheduled to visit Minneapolis to meet Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Saturday.