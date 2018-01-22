Giants Name Pat Shurmur Their 18th Head Coach

Less than 24 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, whose offense only managed seven points in that loss, has officially been named the 18th head coach of the New York Giants.

“I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants,” said Shurmur in a team-issued release.

“I am looking forward to getting to work with Dave Gettleman and Kevin Abrams and starting the process to once again build a championship team. I have been fortunate to work with many great coaches and players, and I am thankful for those relationships. I would like to thank my family and friends for their tremendous support.”

The 52-year old Shurmur, who was first linked to the Giants vacancy last week by the NFL Network, will meet the media Friday in East Rutherford upon his return with general manager Dave Gettleman to Mobile, Ala., the site of the annual Senior Bowl.

“We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organization and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team,” Mara and Tisch said.

“He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction. We interviewed six talented and qualified candidates, and we feel like Pat, with his vision and experience, is the right person to lead our team.”

The Giants will be Shurmur’s second head coaching job. He spent the 2011-2012 seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, where he compiled a 9-23 record in two seasons that included the lockout in 2011 and a team ownership change in 2012.

Shurmur’s earliest NFL coaching experience was with the Eagles. His first stint with the team was under Andy Reid, who initially hired Shurmur in 1999 as the team’s tight ends and offensive line coach, a role Shurmur held until 2001.

He was then re-assigned to the team’s quarterbacks coach spot, a spot he held from 2002-2008. During that stint, Shurmur helped Donovan McNabb earn three of his six Pro Bowl berths (2002-2004). He also helped McNab to a career high 3,916 passing yards in 2008, and career high 31 touchdowns in 2004.

In 2009, Shurmur joined incumbent Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s assistant staff when Spagnuolo was named head coach of the Rams. There, Shurmur was tasked with developing quarterback Sam Bradford, the Rams’ first pick in the 2010 draft.

Bradford flourished under Shurmur, twice throwing for over 3,000 yards (in 2010 and in 2012) ….

After his ill-fated stay in Cleveland, Shurmur returned to the Eagles as their offensive coordinator under Chip Kelley, a role he held from 2013-2015. Shurmur, who in 2013 helped quarterback Nick Foles earn his first Pro Bowl berth on the heels of him throwing 27 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, was named the Eagles interim head coach during the final week of the 2015 season after Kelly was fired.

In 2016, Shurmur joined Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s staff as the team’s tight ends coach. He was named the interim offensive coordinator seven games into that season following the resignation of Norv Turner.

The following season, Shurmur had the interim label removed when Zimmer named Shurmur the Vikings’ full-time offensive coordinator. This season, the Vikings offense improved from 28th overall and 23rd in scoring during the 2016 season to 11th and 10th respectively in 2017, while overseeing a system that enabled quarterback Case Keenum to achieve career-bests in completions (325), completion percentage (67.6, passing yards (3,547), and touchdowns (22).

Shurmur will take over a Giants team that finished 3-13 in 2017 and whose offense ranked 21st, 31st and 30th in average yards per game (314.2), scoring (15.4 points/game), and third down conversion percentage (33%).

“I can’t wait to start working with Pat,” said Gettleman. “I know he will provide the type of leadership we need to take our team back to where it belongs. I have followed Pat’s career for many years, and he has had great success wherever he has been. What struck me during our conversation is that being the head coach of the New York Giants is not too big for him. He is made for this moment and this opportunity.”