Giants Seek to Eliminate Predictability on Offense

The days of being able to call out the New York Giants plays on offensefromteh comfort of your stadium seat or couch are coming to an end.

At least that’s the plan of new offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who along with head coach and play caller Pat Shurmur and the rest of the offensive coaching staff, is hard at work figuring out some wrinkles that will breathe new life into a sagging Giants offense that over the last two seasons has ranked in the bottom third of the league in terms of average yards per game.

“Without getting into specifics, we want to use multiple personnel and make the defense defend the whole field and like a lot of other offenses, get the most out of the guys that you have, put them on the field and find out who can do what and put them in positions to make plays for us,” Shula said Wednesday during his first press conference with the New York media.

“So, obviously we want to be productive and we want to be balanced and be as unpredictable as we can be.”

Exactly how multiple and unpredictable the Giants offense turns out will be an interesting development to watch considering the presence of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has pretty much been the Giants offense ever since the team drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft class.

In four seasons, Beckham has, according to Pro Football Focus, played in 3,085 of the Giants 3,339 snaps on offense. He has also been targeted 495 times over that same period, 20 percent of quarterback Eli Manning’s pass targets.

Shula admitted that it’s going to be a bit of a challenge to diversify the offense considering what Beckham has shown he can do when he’s the featured player in the offense.

“As we still work through this with Coach Shurmur, I think that he’s obviously a vital part of our offense and when you have guys that can make plays and put points on the board, you want to try to feature them as much as you can,” he said.

However, with opposing defenses having high levels of success in the past in sitting on the slant routes that Beckham runs so well, Shula noted that it’s important to remind those opponents that the Giants have other options beyond Beckham.

“You also have to realize that you’ve got other components and hopefully some more as we move forward into the offseason and the draft, where we can put players on the field and we’re not going to be predictable,” he said.

“If teams want to try to take Odell away, then we’ve got other answers—and good answers.”

Shula, by the way, said he didn’t pay attention to the Beckham trade rumors that reached a feverish pitch at the league meetings last week. But he did confirm that he met with the team’s star receiver not long after Shula was hired by Pat Shurmur, and that he’s done film study on Beckham.

“You know, God, he’s such an explosive player. We’ve watched what everyone else has seen what he can do on the field and I’m really looking forward to being able to work with a guy like that,” Shula said.

“What you see on the field and talking to the guys that have had to defend him at Carolina and just how explosive he is and how he can get the ball in the end zone. So, we’re going to try to continue to build on that.”

They’d also like to continue building tight end Evan Engram’s role. Last year as a rookie, Engram stepped up and became the offense after the season-ending ankle injury suffered by Beckham.

“He’s a guy that we all understand he has a unique skillset in terms of the pass game, but he’s a very sharp kid and he can do a bit of it all,” said tight ends coach Lunda Wells of Engram’s role as a potential weapon in the new offense.

“I can’t say that I can see him as just a guy that is split out because I think we’d be doing an injustice to him because he is a very sharp kid and a willing blocker and a guy that’s willing to do everything that goes into it. He’s a guy that we can play at the Y-tight end, we can split him out. I think you’re going to see some of that this year in terms of him being able to play in a lot of different spots.”

Of course, before they can build on anything, the Giants must finalize the offensive line. This winter, they added Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh to the left side at tackle and guard respectively.

Brett Jones will presumably be the starting center and Ereck Flowers is going to compete for the starting right tackle spot. Currently, John Jerry is the incumbent at right guard, but he is sure to receive some competition from guys like Jon Halapio and any rookies the team brings in.

“It’s not unsettling at all,” Shula said of the incomplete offensive line and its effect on designing the offense. “In fact, to me, it’s exciting.”

Even without the offensive line settled, there is a plan for what is expected of the unit as far as the scheme it will run.

“It’ll be just a mix of everything,” said offensive line coach Hal Hunter. “It’ll be power offense, it’ll be zone offense, it’ll be drop back passing, it’ll be a variety of different things. … I think the most important thing for an offensive line, for an offense, is to fit what you do to the personnel that you have. It’s square peg, square hole.”