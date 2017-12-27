Giants Place B.J. Goodson on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants have placed middle linebacker B.J. Goodson on injured reserve and signed receiver Marquis Bundy from their practice squad.
Goodson has been dealing with a high ankle sprain for most of the season. The injury cost him six games this season—he also missed two early season games with a shin injury.
Goodson attempted to return in Week 13 against the Raiders but ended up aggravating the injury again. He finishes his first season as a defensive starter with 53 tackles and two passes defensed.
Bundy was originally signed as a free agent on August 23, 2017. He was waived September 2 and added to the practice squad on September 3 where he remained until being signed to the 53-man roster Wednesday.
Bundy, 6-4, 25 pounds, played his college ball at New Mexico.
