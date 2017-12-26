Giants Place Landon Collins on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants have placed safety Landon Collins on injured reserve.

Collins suffered a broken forearm in the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 shutout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He had started every game since joining the team as a second-round draft pick in 2015,–47 regular-season games and one postseason game.

Collins, voted as the Giants lone representative for the upcoming Pro Bowl, finishes his 2017 season as the team leader in tackles with 99, one shy of logging his third straight campaign with at least 100 tackles.

Andrew Adams will likely get the start for Collins at strong safety.

The Giants filled the roster spot opening by signing linebacker Derrick Mathews off their practice squad. The 6-0, 230-pound Mathews was signed to the practice squad Dec. 6 when Jonathan Casillas was placed on injured reserve. He has never played in an NFL regular-season game.