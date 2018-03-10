Giants Punt Brad Wing

The Giants have terminated the contract of Brad Wing, their punter in the last three seasons.

Wing, whom the Giants initailly acquired via trade from the Steelers in exchange for a seventh round pick at the end of the 2015 training camp, posted a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average on 76 punts. His 33 punts inside the 20-yard line tied the Giants’ single-season record, set by Brad Maynard in both 1997 and 98.

He had his best season for the team in 2016. He punted 93 times for a 46.2-yard gross average (11th in the NFL) and a 40.9-yard net average (10th in the league). His net average was a single-season Giants record, breaking the former mark of 40.2 yards, set by Jeff Feagles in 2008. He dropped 28 punts inside the 20.

Like so many of his teammates, though, the bottom seemed to fall out for Wing last year. His 36.7-yard net average ranked last in the NFL among punters eligible to be included in the final league statistics, while his gross average of 44.1 yards tied for 24th. His lack of consistency in punting also directly contributed to early season-losses against the Eagles in Week 3 and the Bucs, while he also had two punts blocked this year, the first two he’s had blocked in his carer.

The left-footed Wing, a close friend and former LSU teammate of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Weeks 14 and 15 for his outstanding play in victories vs. Dallas and Detroit, becoming the first Giants player to win back-to-back Special Teams Player of the Week awards since they were instituted in 1984.

In 64 career games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20.

By terminating Wing’s contract, which he initially inked in 2016, the Giants will save $1.525 million on the salary cap, including Wing’s $1.345 million base salary, a $25K workout bonus and a $150K roster bonus. They will be hit with a $1 million dead money cap hit.