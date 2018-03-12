Giants Re-sign Mark Herzlich, Jon Halapio

The Giants have re-signed linebacker Mark Herzlich and guard Jon Halapio.

Herzlich, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2011. He has primarily been a special teams performer throughout most of his career, spending last season as a dual tight end/linebacker before a preseason stinger landed him on injured reserve.

The 30-year-old Herzlich was the Giants’ 2017 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

He has played in 88 regular-season games with 17 starts. His career totals include 121 tackles (84 solo), 1.0 sack, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and 49 tackles and two fumble recoveries on special teams.

Halapio, who first entered the NFL as the New England Patriots’ sixth-round draft choice in 2014, played in his first career regular-season games with the Giants in 2017. A versatile interior offensive lineman who can play both guard and center, Halapio joined the 53-man roster Oct. 4 after opening the season on the Giants practice squad.