Giants Release WR Brandon Marshall with Failed Physical Designation

Brandon Marshall, we hardly knew ya.

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman confirmed Thursday that the team has released receiver the five-time Pro Bowl receiver with a failed physical designation.

The 34-year-old Marshall was signed last season to a two-year deal to provide quarterback Eli Manning with the tall receiving target that had been missing since the days of Plaxico Burress.

Marshall, who suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason, appeared to struggle in fitting into the Giants offense—he and Manning didn’t connect in the preseason on any passes, and only connected on 18 of 32 pass targets for 154 yards and no touchdowns before a season-ending ankle injury put Marshall on the shelf in Week 5.

Marshall, who was due to count for $6,156,250 against this year’s cap, will be eligible for a $1.15 million injury protection. That means that the $5,156,250 cap savings that he would have provided had he been able to pass a physical, will be reduced to $4,006,250 of savings.

The Giants can recoup that $1.15 million if Marshall signs with another team this year.

The Giants were listed with $4,880,156 million in cap space according to the NFLPA site before the Marshall transaction was factored in. Per Over the Cap, the Giants will need $9,754,014 to sign their draft class, but in reality, they need just $6,874,014 in functional cap space due to the Top 51 rule that’s in place until the start of the regular season.

The Giants will also need some money in the bank for in-season transactions to cover injury replacements and practice squad signings. All those factors makes it extremely unlikely the team will pursue former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.