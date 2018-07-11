Giants Select CB Sam Beal in the Supplemental Draft – Updated

The New York Giants, who are scheduled to begin their 2018 training camp with 10 cornerbacks on the roster, have added yet another following their selection of Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the Supplemental Draft.

“We’re very, very excited about getting Sam in the draft,” said general manager Dave Gettleman in a team-issued statement. “He’s long, he’s very athletic for a corner, he has all the physical skills, he can carry the vertical, he has very good play speed, he shows instincts out there, he has ball awareness, he doesn’t panic when the ball is thrown at his guy, and he is a very willing tackler. We just feel it gives us a really talented young kid with the ability to ascend.”

In three seasons, Beal has 92 total tackles, two interceptions (both coming in his final year of eligibility) 19 pass breakups, and a forced fumble from playing the majority of his snaps at right cornerback.

Besides bringing above-average height to the mix, the former track star who clocked in at 4.46 in his 40-yard dash, ended up in the supplemental draft due to a lack of credits necessary to maintain his college eligibility.

Beal, 6-1, 177 pounds, becomes just the third player chosen by the Giants since the Supplemental Draft was introduced in 1977. The Giants’ other two supplemental picks were quarterback Dave Brown, chosen in the first round of the 1992 draft, and cornerback Tito Wooten, chosen in the fourth round of the 1994 draft.

With the selection of Beal, the Giants will forfeit their third-round pick in next spring’s main draft, something Gettleman apparently doesn’t mind.

“We feel like we’re getting our third-round pick now,” he said. “We discussed it at length yesterday, and had a great conversation. We basically had a draft meeting in the office, with people on the speaker phone who had seen him. It was a very thorough conversation.”

To make room for Beal, the Giants waived cornerback Kenneth Durden from their 90-man roster.