Giants Sign 3 Draft Picks, 11 UDFAs

The New York Giants have signed three of their six-man rookie draft class and 11 undrafted free agents ahead of the firsts of three on-field workouts this weekend as part of their rookie minicamp.

The three draft picks signed include guard Will Hernandez, the second-round pick from UTEP; linebacker Lorenzo Carter, the third-round selection from Georgia; and quarterback Kyle Lauletta, the fourth-round pick from Richmond.

The 11 free agents signed include:

Stephen Baggett, TE, 6-5, 251, East Carolina

Evan Brown, C, 6-2, 302, SMU

Sean Chandler, S, 5-11, 195, Temple

Tyrell Chavis, DT, 6-3 205, Penn State

Aaron Davis, CB, 5-11, 194, Georgia

Jawill Davis, WR, 6-0, 191, Bethune-Cookman

Tae Davis, LB, 6-1, 200, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Bryon Fields, CB, 5-11, 180, Duke

Nick Gates, G, 6-5, 295, Nebraska

Grant Haley, CB, 5-9, 185, Penn State

Tyler Howell, T, 6-8, 300, Missouri

In addition, the Giants announced they have waived first-year offensive tackle Laurence Gibson. Also it looks like running back Paul Perkins, who was waived/injured Thursday, has cleared waivers and is now on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.

With these transactions, the Giants have 87 players under contract with three unsigned draft picks, Saquon Barkley, B.J. Hill and R.J. McIntosh, currently unsigned.