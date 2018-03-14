Giants sign cornerback Teddy Williams

While you were likely rejoicing in the pending arrival of left tackle Nate Solder, the New York Giants signed another, under-the-radar free agent.

That would be cornerback Teddy Williams, who most recently played for the Carolina Panthers. Williams, who is also a special teams contributor—he’s been a gunner—is the second former Panther to join the Giants, who Tuesday signed running back Jonathan Stewart.

Williams, 6-1 and 210 pounds, did not play in the 2017 season due to a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in the final preseason game. Williams was waived as he rehabbed his injury.

A rookie free agent who entered the league in 2012, Williams has played 36 games for Indianapolis, Arizona, Chicago, Jacksonville and Carolina, posting 12 tackles (10 solo) and one interception, which he returned 19 yards.

Williams is a former track star who attended Texas-San Antonio. He did not play football while in college.

He signed a one-year deal, according to his agent, DEC Management.