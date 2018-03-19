Giants Sign DE Josh Mauro

The New York Giants added defensive lineman Josh Mauro, another defensive player familiar with defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s scheme Monday.

Mauro, who entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers but who played all his career games with the Cardinals, was born in St. Albans, England. He is a former ,high school linebacker and quarterback.

The 6-6, 282-pound Mauro has appeared in 47 games with 26 starts for the Cardinals. He has 75 career tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles.

The addition of Mauro along with the return of Kerry Wynn, reported earlier, gives the Giants two solid run defenders on the edge for when they might be looking to stand up one or both of Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul at outside linebacker in a 3-4 formation.