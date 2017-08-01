Giants Sign K Mike Nugent to Compete with Aldrick Rosas

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas finally has some competition.

No, it’s not going to necessarily be making pressure kicks that save his teammates from running wind sprints, er, timed intervals. And no, it’s not necessarily going to be facing the disappointing boos from the Giants fans whenever he misses a kick.

Rosas’ competition will be Mike Nugent, who began his career with the Jets in 2005 where he spent four seasons. He then spent one year a piece in Tampa Bay and Arizona before moving to the Bengals in 2020 where he was until last year.

The 35-year-old Nugent, a second-round draft pick (47th overall) by the Jets in 2005, has appeared in 153 games and has converted 236 of 292 field goal attempts (80.8%) and 344 of 355 extra points (96.9%). HE has also appeared in five playoff games, converting 87.5 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points.

The Giants had an open roster spot after undrafted rookie free agent safety Jadar Johnson informed the team he was retiring from football. Johnson was officially waived by the Giants Monday.

Stay tuned for more on the arrival of Mike Nugent.

