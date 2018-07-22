Giants Sign Rookies Barkley, McIntosh

The New York Giants completed contract negotiations with their two remaining unsigned rookie draft picks, first rounder Saquon Barkley and fifth-rounder R.J. McIntosh, Sunday as the team opened its training camp doors to the rookies, quarterbacks and select draft picks.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, receives a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $31.2 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport.

As part of his deal, Barkley also receives a $20.76 million signing bonus, of which $15 million was paid up front paid, the balance of which is due in October.

According to Over the Cap, Barkley’s first-year cap figure projects to be $5.671 million, which would make him the eighth-highest paid running back in 2018.

Terms of McIntosh’s deal were not released by the Giants, who don’t disclose contract details.

However, Over the Cap projected his deal is a four-year pact worth $2.781 million with a $321,468 signing bonus that would give him a first-year cap hit of $560,367.

McIntosh did not practice with the team in the spring due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that McIntosh would undergo a procedure during the downtime before the start of training camp, though he didn’t specify what for.

Whatever it was for, McIntosh is still not ready medically to practice with his teammates when they hit the field on Monday. The Giants announced that the rookie will begin training camp on the Reserve/NonFootball Injury List.