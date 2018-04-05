Giants Sign Veteran Cornerback William Gay

The New York Giants have signed veteran cornerback William Gay, according to his agent, Jerrold Colton.

Thrilled that William Gay will be continuing his outstanding career as he signs w/ @Giants for what will be his 12th @NFL season! #bigplay — Jerrold Colton (@Jerrold_Colton) April 5, 2018

Gay, who can play both outside cornerback and in the slot, is entering his 12th NFL season. He was originally drafted in 2007 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round out of Louisville, and played all but one season of his career with the Steelers.

That one season Gay didn’t play with the Steelers was in 2012, when he was with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was coached by current Giants assistant defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.

Gay has never missed a game in his career, and has started 101 games, though only nine over the last two seasons. He has amazed 467 career tackles, 7.0 sacks, 87 passes defensed, 13 interceptions (with five returned for touchdowns) and 10 forced fumbles over his career.