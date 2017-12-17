Giants Special Teams Not So Special in Latest Loss

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

This season has been anything but special for the New York Giants. Their special teams unit, in particular, has been special in name only.

The unit changed the course of Sunday’s ball game, and not in a good way, the main suspects behind the death of the Giants’ chances at victory in a 34-29 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Failing to score 30 points for the 30th consecutive game, special teams prevented the Giants from reaching that landmark better than the Philadelphia Eagles defense ever could.

“The special teams’ protection obviously got us in trouble,” interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo admitted. “I’m not sticking my nose where I’m not an expert at, but we talk about game management, what we would do, what we wouldn’t do. (Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn) and (assistant special teams coordinator) Dwayne Stukes know what they’re doing. So, they’ll get it ironed out.

Even touchdowns have ended in disaster for the Giants this season, as the Giants capped off perhaps their most attractive offensive drive of the season with misery. After running back Orleans Darkwa tallied the first six points of the game with a one-yard plunge, kicker Aldrick Rosas’s single was blocked, keeping it a 6-0 game.

Though Rosas’s would partially make up for it with a 28-yard field that put the Giants ahead before halftime, the block would have lasting repercussions. After the game became a back-and-forth affair in the second half, any momentum the Giants wished to gain from a 57-yard Tavarres King touchdown was rendered moot when the tying two-point conversion turned into an Eli Manning sack.

Another attempt to kill a Philadelphia lead was also snuffed out via blocked kick, as Rosas’s 48-yarder was blocked by safety Malcolm Jenkins in the early stages in the fourth. A block also contributed to the Giants losing their 20-7 first half lead, as a swatted Brad Wing punt set up the Eagles’ go-ahead score in the second quarter.

“The one field goal I believe was on the right side. We got to get it taken care of,” Spagnuolo said. “When we see the film, we’ll have a better idea whether it was steps or who didn’t punch here or who didn’t punch there, but can’t have it. This time of year, we need to have that all firmed up.”

The struggles are apparent in the stats. Wing, who earned back-to-back NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards this time last season, has been overworked to the tune of an NFL-high 80 punts.

Though Rosas’ blocked 48-yard attempt ended a streak of six consecutive makes, his 75 percent success rate (15-for-20) ranks 24th in the league.